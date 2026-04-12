A mysterious cat has tipped Chelsea to beat Manchester City in Sunday’s crucial Premier League showdown

Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth has added extra pressure to the result at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are chasing Champions League football, while Manchester City now see a fresh opening in the title race

Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster between Chelsea and Manchester City has taken on even more significance after Arsenal’s surprise slip-up, and now a mysterious cat has added a bizarre twist to the build-up.

The cat’s latest pick has already sparked debate among fans, especially with both clubs carrying huge ambitions into the meeting.

Chelsea have not beaten Manchester City since meeting in the 2021 Champions League final. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Nimbus Pronos, the now-famous feline football oracle, has made its prediction for the high-stakes clash by choosing Chelsea’s bowl ahead of Manchester City’s.

According to Sports Mole, Chelsea are pushing hard for a Champions League place, while Manchester City suddenly find themselves with renewed hope in the title race after Arsenal’s damaging 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

That result has blown the title race wide open, with Pep Guardiola’s side knowing victory at Stamford Bridge could shift the pressure firmly back onto the league leaders.

Arsenal’s stumble changes the title picture

Before attention turned to Stamford Bridge, the biggest result of the weekend came at the Emirates after Arsenal missed the chance to stretch their lead at the top after falling 2-1 to Bournemouth.

The visitors struck first through Junior Kroupi before Viktor Gyokeres levelled from the penalty spot.

But just as it looked like Mikel Arteta’s men would rescue something, Alex Scott punished them with the winning goal after reacting quickest to Evanilson’s flick.

The defeat means Arsenal remain top, but they have now played two games more than Manchester City. Suddenly, what looked like a comfortable lead has turned into a tense title race once again.

That context makes Sunday’s showdown massive for Manchester City, who know three points could completely reshape the run-in.

Nimbus Pronos backs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

With the stakes rising, all eyes turned to Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat that has built a reputation for uncanny football predictions.

As seen on Instagram, the cat, which makes its picks by eating from one of three labelled bowls, confidently chose the Chelsea bowl, backing the Blues to claim a rare win over their rivals.

That prediction will excite Chelsea fans, especially given the club’s difficult recent record in this fixture.

Despite the long-standing rivalry, the Blues have struggled badly against Manchester City in recent years.

The two clubs have met 181 times, with Chelsea winning 71, Manchester City 68, and 42 ending level.

Yet Chelsea’s last victory came in the 2021 Champions League final, when Thomas Tuchel masterminded a famous 1-0 win.

Nimbus’ choice now adds a fresh layer of intrigue, with supporters joking online that the feline may have spotted something others have missed.

Why this clash could define both seasons

This is far more than just another top-six fixture. For Chelsea, a win would strengthen their push for a Champions League return and send a statement that they can handle the league’s top clubs.

Manchester City could cut Arsenal's nine-point lead at the top of the table to six points with a victory at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

For Manchester City, the stakes may be even bigger. Arsenal’s dropped points have reopened a title race that looked close to slipping away.

Guardiola’s side also arrive in strong form after demolishing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup, giving them momentum at exactly the right time.

The combination of title implications, Champions League pressure, and now the strange superstition around Nimbus Pronos has made this one of the weekend’s most talked-about fixtures.

Mysterious cat predicts FA Cup clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted Manchester City to beat Liverpool at the Etihad and progress to the semi-final.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits that his team faces an uphill task at the Etihad, particularly with the support of City fans behind the team, and wants their away fans to show up as well.

Source: Legit.ng