Former Premier League striker Ivan Toney has accused Saudi Pro League officiating of being “influenced” during the title run-in

The Al-Ahli forward hinted that key decisions may be helping Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in the race for the crown

Al-Ahli have now demanded VAR audio and official explanations after the controversial 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha

The Saudi Pro League title race has exploded into controversy after former Premier League striker Ivan Toney suggested officiating decisions are being manipulated to favour Cristiano Ronaldo’s push for a first league title in Saudi Arabia.

Toney’s frustration spilled over after Al-Ahli’s damaging 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, a result that left them trailing in the championship race.

Ivan Toney has suggested the Saudi title race is being “influenced” to favour Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr. Photo by Yassey Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

The England forward and former Brentford striker, who scored his 27th goal of the season, believed his side were denied three clear penalties in a match that could shape the destiny of the title.

With Al-Nassr now sitting four points clear of Al-Ahli and holding a game in hand, as seen on SoccerSTATS, the fallout from the match has shifted attention from the table to the referees.

Toney’s comments have only intensified suspicions among fans already debating whether the league’s biggest star is being given a smoother path to win his first league title in Saudi Arabia.

Toney’s explosive rant after dropped points

Toney did not hide his anger after the final whistle.

“When we tried to talk to the referee, he told us to focus on the AFC. How can the referee say this?” Toney said after the match.

The former Brentford striker then pushed the accusation further with a line that instantly set social media on fire.

According to The Sun, Toney later doubled down on Instagram, writing that it was “clear what is being influenced here,” while questioning why such big calls were missed at a decisive stage of the season.

“Hand over the trophy, that’s what they want, they want to knock us out of the championship by any means necessary, they want to hand the trophy to one person, a total lack of respect for our club.”

The timing of the rant matters. With only seven matches left, every point now carries title-level significance, and Al-Ahli’s draw may end up being one of the defining moments of the run-in.

Ronaldo title angle fuels conspiracy claims

Although Toney never directly named Ronaldo in his first comments, the implication was obvious.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hunting down his first league title with Al Nassr. Photo by Ali Al-Haji

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the league’s biggest commercial figure and the face of Al-Nassr’s title push.

Despite his huge profile, the Portuguese icon is still chasing his first Saudi top-flight title after three and a half years at the club.

That context has made the accusations even louder as some Al-Ahli players reportedly feel the championship is being tilted toward one individual, with teammate Galeno taking an even stronger stance by suggesting the trophy is being lined up for a specific player.

Al-Ahli demand answers from league officials

Al-Ahli have now backed their players publicly by describing the officiating as “unacceptable.”

The club has formally requested explanations for the penalty incidents and, more importantly, asked for the audio recordings between VAR, the referee, and the players to be released.

That demand could turn this from a heated post-match rant into a much bigger league governance issue.

Transparency around VAR conversations has become one of football’s biggest talking points globally, and this case may now force Saudi football authorities into a public response.

For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the timing is perfect from a sporting standpoint, with rivals dropping points just as the title race enters its decisive stretch. But for the league, the bigger challenge is restoring trust.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers serious injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with an injury that sidelined the five-time Ballon d’ Or winner for the rest of March.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha FC in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, February 28.

Source: Legit.ng