A mysterious cat which predicts the outcome of football matches has pitched its tent in the English FA Cup

English giants Manchester City and Liverpool will clash in the quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium

Chelsea will host Port Vale at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal will travel to the St Mary's to face Southampton

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the outcome of the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on April 4, 2026.

The competition enters its last eight with top teams securing draws against each other in the first matchdays after the March international break.

Manchester City will host Liverpool at Etihad in the FA Cup. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s City will host Arne Slot’s Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the first match of the weekend at 12:45pm kickoff time.

Mysterious cat predicts FA Cup

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos predicted Manchester City to beat Liverpool at the Etihad and progress to the semi-final.

If City wins and progress, it would be their eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final, a record Pep Guardiola is happy to keep ahead of facing Liverpool.

“Since we won the first Premier League we have now won six Premier Leagues now and won five [League Cups], seven semi-finals in the FA Cup and four finals,” he told Man City TV.

“That defines the club, the consistency. That’s what makes me proud the most. You can win a title and have a good season. Seven semi-finals in a row and to fight for an eighth in the FA Cup is really, really good.”

Arne Slot looks forward to Etihad clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits that his team faces an uphill task at the Etihad, particularly with the support of City fans behind the team, and wants their away fans to show up as well.

“At the Etihad, it is always more difficult than having 60,000 people at Anfield that are helping you out if you are pressing and giving you the energy you need if you face City,” he told Liverpool FC.

“The good thing is it's an FA Cup tie, so we will have more fans than we usually have in an away game – and as we know from our fans, they will be loud. And I wouldn't be surprised if they would even be louder than the fans of City.

Mohamed Salah announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years. He is set to play his first match since the announcement.

Slot admits that the news could impact Liverpool’s season positively, but for Salah as a professional, he will continue to give his all until the final game.

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

“For the club, maybe. For Mo, I think it doesn't matter if he's going to leave the club or if he's going to stay. That's what he's shown in all these eight or nine years, that he was always available in his best possible shape,” he added.

His next club is yet to be announced and there are rumours linking him with a move to Italy, France and even Saudi Arabia who have been chasing him for a while.

Man City’s title hopes fade

Legit.ng reported that Manchester City’s title hopes diminished as Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title reached almost 98%.

Guardiola's side fell nine points behind Arsenal with Mikel Arteta’s side aiming for their first Premier League title since the Invincibles in 2004.

Source: Legit.ng