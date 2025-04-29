Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Emirates Stadium today, April 28

Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli described the clash as one of the biggest games of his career

The Brazilian netted the decisive goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the quarterfinals

Gabriel Martinelli believes Arsenal deserve to win the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League title.

The Brazilian forward said the club has a chance to rewrite history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in their first semifinal appearance in 16 years.

Arsenal advanced with a dominant 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid, including a memorable 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal. Photo by: Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Martinelli confident of victory against PSG

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has described the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain as the biggest game of his career.

According to beINSports, the 23-year-old said the match presents an opportunity for the current squad to match the legacy of the 'Invincibles' era under Arsène Wenger, captained by Thierry Henry.

He added that winning the Champions League would be a fitting reward for Mikel Arteta's transformation to the club. He said via Mirror:

“The match against PSG is the biggest game of my life. Since I was five or six years old, it’s been a dream. We deserve to be here and we are ready.

“It’s an opportunity for our lives. Everyone who loves football wants to play in these games. We have to enjoy the moment and be ready.

“We deserve to be here, we deserve to win something for one of the great clubs in Europe. We have an amazing opportunity and we will go into the game believing we can do it. We have this dream, the club has never won the title and we deserve it because we are one of the greatest clubs in the world.”

Since joining Arsenal in 2019, Gabriel Martinelli has scored 50 goals per Transfermarkt.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal FC celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League in Madrid. Photo by: Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Martinelli's comments

Football fans have reacted to Gabriel Martinelli's comments on Arsenal winning the UEFA Champions League.

Sports MaverickX said:

"Ambition is what fuels great moments. Wishing them the best on their Champions League journey."

Itz Kabanga wrote:

"Just forget about that Nas Gunners without bullet 😂 that champion league is ment for Barcelona😂😂."

Joe Shine posited:

"Win PSG first before talking of winning the Champions League."

Ikenna Emmanuel added:

"The same way Manchester United is dreaming to win Europa."

Leonardo Nadinho G Léo Max said:

"It would have been easier to win the English league, but they didn't manage it! Ask Pep Guardiola."

Brian Dengura wrote:

"Liverpool had the same dream, but it takes more than a dream to screw Psg or Barcelona."

Kidish Trump added:

"Maybe Arsenal can only lift their hands on free kicks and corners."

Balozi Wa Manchester posited:

"Martinelli is far much better than all Barcelona players and deserves a Ballon d'Or."

Towett Nickson said:

"If Arsenal win the Champions League, the name should be changed with immediate effect to be 'Farmers league .'

Arteta eyes win against PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his players will approach the semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain like they did against Real Madrid.

The Spanish coach described the upcoming fixture as one of the biggest games of his career.

He added that the Gunners have overcome numerous challenges this season, and winning the Champions League would be the ultimate reward for their hard work.

