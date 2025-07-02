Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly parted ways with his Portuguese girlfriend, Ines Aguiar

The Sweden international and his girlfriend failed to attend the wedding of his Sporting team-mate Morten Hjulmand

The Portuguese champions are trying to frustrate Gyokeres from leaving the club despite his decision to join his former manager

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly dumped his Portuguese girlfriend, Ines Aguair, amid talk of his Premier League move.

The Sporting Lisbon striker is currently spending his holiday in Greece, while Aguair took a trip to the Spanish island of Formentera.

The Swedish star informed Aguiar of his decision to end their relationship before going on the summer holiday.

Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres dumps his girlfriend, Ines Aguiar, in a bid to complete his move to the English Premier League. Photo by: viktorgyokeres and inesvarzeaaguiar.

What transpired between Gyokeres and Aguiar?

Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres believes his girlfriend, Ines Aguair, would prevent him from making a move to the English Premier League during the summer transfer window.

According to TV Guia, Gyokeres has made a decision not to remain in Portugal after frustrations coming from his club side.

Aguair had promised Sporting Lisbon fans that she would attempt to convince her boyfriend to spend another season with the club.

The 27-year-old had explained his position to his girlfriend on the possible move to England.

Gyokeres appeared at his teammate Morten Hjulmand's wedding without his girlfriend, per Daily Mail.

Both lovebirds have refused to comment publicly on their relationship status despite spending their holidays at separate locations.

Is Lisbon frustrating Gyokeres?

Sporting Lisbon are not willing to let go of Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to The Mirror, Sporting president Frederico Varandas, the Swedish striker is expected to return for the pre-season training.

Varandas said the club cannot release their asset who was instrumental to winning the title last season.

He revealed that the striker’s fee will be much higher than the potential price of £60million plus £10million in add-ons. He said:

"Sporting Lisbon is calm regarding this matter. Secondly, Sporting does not need to sell Viktor Gyokeres. Fortunately, we have moved past the phase of selling our main asset.

Varandas mentioned that the striker is worth more than Manchester United's new signing Matheus Cunha for £62.5million.

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP gesture during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match against Atalanta in Portugal. Photo by: Joao Rico/DeFodi Images.

Gyokeres torn between Arsenal and Man United

Arsenal and Manchester United are eager to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Red Devils could get the upper hand as the striker worked under Ruben Amorim to win a domestic title in the 2023/24 season.

According to Football London, Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with the Swedish forward to join them on a five-year contract.

Gunners have made one signing so far with Kepa Arrizabalaga joining in a £5 million deal from Chelsea.

Gyokeres scored 54 goals in 52 club games last season for Lisbon, per ESPN.

