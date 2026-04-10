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Barcelona Revive Victor Osimhen Interest With Clear Transfer Plan for Super Eagles Star
Football

Barcelona Revive Victor Osimhen Interest With Clear Transfer Plan for Super Eagles Star

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Barcelona have revived their interest in Victor Osimhen with a clear sell-to-buy transfer strategy ahead of the summer window
  • Joan Laporta and Deco reportedly see the Super Eagles striker as the ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski
  • The biggest obstacle remains finances, with Galatasaray expected to demand a fee close to €100m

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Barcelona’s interest in Victor Osimhen is back on the table, but unlike previous rumours, this latest move comes with a more defined transfer blueprint.

The Catalan giants are reportedly convinced the Super Eagles striker is the right profile to lead their next attack next season, especially with Robert Lewandowski entering the final stretch of his time at the club.

Victor Osimhen, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Super Eagles, Nigeria
Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are said to believe Osimhen brings exactly what the Catalans have lacked in decisive moments this season.

Barcelona’s struggles in front of goal in certain high-pressure matches, particularly in Europe, have only strengthened the case internally for a world-class number nine.

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Osimhen’s ability to stretch defences and deliver in big moments makes the Nigerian forward one of the standout names on the shortlist.

Barca reveal strategy to sign Osimhen

The real difference this time is the planning behind the interest as Barcelona’s leadership are understood to be working on a player-sales model that would help raise the funds to sign Osimhen in the summer, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports.

Rather than walking away from a costly deal, the reigning La Liga champions’ strategy is to offload selected squad members this summer, reduce the wage bill, and create financial room for a marquee striker signing.

Victor Osimhen, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Super Eagles, Nigeria
Barcelona have unveiled plans to sell some of their top players to fund the transfer of Osimhen in the summer. Photo by Diego Souto
Source: Getty Images

This has become a familiar route for the Spanish giants in recent windows due to their well-documented economic restrictions.

Players no longer central to Hansi Flick’s long-term plans could be sold, giving Barcelona both tactical clarity and transfer flexibility to pursue the deal for Osimhen.

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Why Osimhen remains the perfect fit

Inside the club, Osimhen is seen as more than just a big name as he is viewed as the ideal stylistic successor to Lewandowski.

At 27, the Nigerian combines elite-level movement with relentless pressing, aerial dominance, and the kind of physical presence that Barcelona currently lack when games become tight.

Osimhen’s performances for Galatasaray, which has seen the Super Eagles striker net a total of 19 goals in 29 appearances this season, as seen on Transfermarkt, have reinforced the sense that he is ready for another jump back into one of Europe’s elite leagues.

The belief is that Osimhen would instantly give Flick’s side a more direct edge, especially against compact teams where Barcelona have sometimes struggled to turn dominance into goals.

Even with alternative targets still under discussion, reports suggest the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner remains one of the most admired options because there are few forwards in world football who offer the same mix of explosiveness and end product.

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Barcelona’s biggest problem remains the price as Galatasaray are in a strong position after tying Osimhen down long-term, and any serious negotiation is expected to start around the €100m mark.

That means the success of Barcelona’s entire plan may depend on how efficiently they sell players in the coming months.

Victor Osimhen linked with Galatasaray exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s long-term future at Galatasaray has suddenly become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly back in the race for the Super Eagles striker.

Recent reports from France and Turkey indicate that PSG manager Luis Enrique has changed his stance on the Nigerian forward, potentially paving the way for one of the most costly deals of the window.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Super EaglesBarcelonaVictor OsimhenLa Liga
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