Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface retires from international football at 24

Victor Boniface has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 24, revealing on social media that his time with the Super Eagles has come to an end

The former Union SG forward made 13 appearances for Nigeria scoring a goal in the match against Sao Tome and Principe

Victor Boniface was named in the starting XI against Russia in an international friendly on Friday night, June 6.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker featured until the 61st minute before being replaced by Genk forward Tolu Arokodare, who scored the equaliser for Nigeria just ten minutes later.

The 1-1 draw extended the Super Eagles' unbeaten run under coach Eric Chelle, who took charge of the team in January 2025.

Boniface announces retirement

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has officially announced his retirement from international football following a series of underwhelming performances.

In an Instagram post, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude for every moment spent representing Nigeria.

The former Bundesliga champion revealed that his decision was influenced by difficult experiences on the pitch.

He also thanked his supporters for their unwavering belief in him despite the challenges he faced at the international level.

Boniface vowed to cherish every moment shared with his teammates throughout his career. He wrote:

"Proud to play for my country and a dream for me also.

"Really enjoyed every moment the good and the bad. Thanks a lot.

"Thank you All, I don hang boot."

The Super Eagles forward has played 13 games for Nigeria, scoring one goal against Sao Tome and Principe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in 2023 per transfermarkt.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions of Super Eagles fans to the news of Victor Boniface's retirement from international football.

Okonmah Martin Chukwuemeka said:

"Person wey suppose dey do skit normally,not b football be him calling."

Temidayo Gegeoju wrote:

"Alonso was right !!!!

"He said he advice him on personal goals training and he will achieve a lot, than staying hrs on Tiktok.

"As baba no hear word, Alonso bench am."

Francis Bukunmi added:

"It's better. You're the first striker in the history of Nigeria that never scored despite playing regularly."

Oga Boss said:

"Na out of depression and shame baba take dey hang boot. Someone should check on him asap🤣."

Hannibal Obeche wrote:

"If you no fit play your heart out for yourself and your country especially when you're donning the Green and White of the Super Eagles, oga hang boot osiso."

Festus Osaze Ogbekhilu added:

"Is not in his destiny to play for Nigeria and score goals. Cyril Dersers should replace him immediately."

Following reactions from football fans, the Bayern Leverkusen forward has deleted the post on from his social media handle.

Super Eagles fans blast Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles fans have openly criticised Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface for his string of underwhelming displays for the national team.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was substituted in the 61st minute for Tolu Arokodare after failing to convert his chances.

Ten minutes later, Arokodare capitalised on a goalkeeper error to equalise for the Super Eagles.

