Inter Milan have finalised plans to appoint Arsenal legend Cesc Fàbregas as their new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season

The Nerazzurri suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 31

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter ended the season trophyless, finishing second in Serie A with 81 points, just one behind champions Napoli

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi announced his departure following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season on Tuesday, June 3

The Italian coach made global headlines after Inter’s impressive semifinal performance against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Nerazzurri suffered a historic 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final, the heaviest loss in the competition’s history.

Cesc Fabregas, Head coach of Como looks on before kick-off in the Serie A match against Inter Milan in Italy. Photo by: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Milan opts for Fabregas

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has reached a personal agreement with Inter Milan to become the club’s next manager.

According to fotomercato, the former Barcelona midfielder is expected to join the club alongside Como starlet Nico Paz.

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta is reportedly working to finalize the paperwork and make the appointment official.

The Nerazzurri, currently without a head coach, aim to secure Fabregas’s services ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, according to SempreInter.

The three-time European champions are impressed with the transformation of Como under the former Chelsea midfielder, where the Serie A debutants finished 10th.

Cesc Fàbregas head coach of Como celebrates during the Serie A match against Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy. Photo by: Alessandro Sabattini.

Source: Getty Images

Fabregas commits future to Como

Former Spain international Cesc Fabregas has officially committed his future to Serie A side Como.

According to ESPN, the former Barcelona star expressed his ambition to transform the club into one of the top teams in Italy.

The World Cup winner also shared his satisfaction after guiding Como to a 10th-place finish in the 2024/25 Serie A season. He said:

"I really believe in Como's long-term project, I arrived here as a player and I'm very, very happy because I can work here the way I want."

Fabregas going nowhere- Suwarso

Como president, Mirwan Suwarso has confirmed that Cesc Fabregas remains committed to the club for the upcoming season.

Suwarso stated that the club’s leadership is pleased with their progress during their debut Serie A campaign. He said:

"Our path is long, it will last for several seasons and it revolves around Cesc Fabregas, who will not leave the club."

Fabregas is also a shareholder in the club where he ended his playing career.

Inter Milan welcomed by one fan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan's players received the coldest reception ever on their return to Italy following their humiliating 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The team landed at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Sunday expecting some support, but were met by just one solitary fan, Marco, who stood alone in the arrivals area.

His lonely presence has become symbolic of the emotional disconnect between the club and its fanbase after a devastating end to a once-promising season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng