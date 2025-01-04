Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano has rated striker Lautaro Martinez above Victor Osimhen

The former Inter Milan striker shared his thoughts on the comparisons Osimhen has earned recently

The Super Eagles star has been blazing at Galatasaray this season, while Martinez is having a quiet time

Victor Osimhen has drawn comparisons to some of the best strikers in the world as he continues to prove himself at Galatasaray, having joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan.

Osimhen’s stock rose when he helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, the club's first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona-inspired win in 1990.

Victor Osimhen embraced Lautaro Martinez after Napoli vs Inter Milan in 2023. Photo by Filippo Monteforte/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The triumph and his crowning as the 2023 African Footballer of the Year earned him his rightful spot among the elite forwards in world football currently.

Cassano rates Martinez above Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Cassano rated Lautaro Martinez above Osimhen amid claims that some believed that the Nigerian forward is better than the Argentine star.

Cassano, who spent a season at Inter Milan, knocked back these claims, backing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner among the top five number nines in the world.

Legit.ng compares Osimhen's stats at Galatasaray this season to Martinez’s numbers for Italian champions Inter Milan this season.

Comparing Osimhen to Martinez

Victor Osimhen's stats

Osimhen has justified why top European clubs were after his signature in the summer, even though none of the moves materialised, and he joined Galatasaray.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former LOSC Lille star has taken the Turkish Super League by storm. He has scored 10 goals and three assists in 12 league games.

He added three goals and two assists in four games in the UEFA Europa League, topping the most goals contributions at the Turkish champions.

Lautaro Martinez’s stats

Martinez has not been at his usual best this season as Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan battle with other challengers, including Atalanta and Napoli, to retain their Italian Serie A title.

The Argentine forward has seven goals and four assists in 23 games in all competitions, including six goals in the league and one in the UEFA Champions League.

How Osimhen compares to Martinez

The Super Eagles forward has been the better goalscorer this season, netting almost double the 2024 Copa America Golden Boot winner for the Italian champions.

Osimhen has been scandalous in front of goals this season despite his goals, he has missed 24 big chances, while Martinez has missed 15 big chances.

The two strikers went head-to-head for the Capocannoniere in the 2022/23 season, in which Osimhen came out on top with 26 goals compared to Martinez’s 21.

The former Racing strike returned in the 2023/24 season with 24 goals to win the award, beating competition from Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who scored 16 goals, and Osimhen, who scored 15.

Turkish journalist criticises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish journalist criticised Victor Osimhen for stealing the spotlight off Galatasaray teammate Gabriel Sara, who has been outstanding, too.

Sara joined the Turkish champions from the English Championship side Norwich City in the summer for a club record of €18 million, but his contributions have gone under the radar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng