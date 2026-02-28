Argentina has suffered a major blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada

A prominent member of the squad has been ruled out following a serious injury during a training session

Doctors have confirmed that it would take between six to eight months of rehabilitation for the player to recover

The key player sustained a career-threatening injury and will automatically not partake in the Mundial.

Argentine star Valentin Carboni will miss 2026 FIFA World Cup following a knee injury. Photo by: Robin Alam/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina star to miss World Cup

Racing Club forward Valentin Carboni suffered a complete rupture of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and a partial tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) in his right knee during a training session with the national team.

In an official statement by the club, the 21-year-old will undergo surgery in a couple of days after test revealed the seriousness of the injury. The statement read:

“In Friday’s training session, Valentín Carboni suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a partial rupture of the lateral collateral ligament of the right knee.

"The player will undergo surgery in the coming days“.

Two years ago, Carboni suffered a similar ACL injury in his left knee while playing for Olympique Marseille after winning the Copa America with Argentina at the age of 18.

Racing are considering replacing the promising player due to the duration of his recovery. Inter Milan has also commenced preparations where the young player will complete his recovery, either in Argentina or Italy, per One Football.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the injury of Carboni. Read them below:

@rtwined said:

"Oh man…terrible news. Hope he can recover fully but Inter would have decisions to make now I’m sure."

@Jorjinho93 wrote:

"Fiorentina offered €20M to sign Valentín Carboni out-right and permanently. Inter’s response was clear, Carboni is not for sale.

"Thank to Marotta and Ausilio, now we can get 0 for him 🙏."

@00lesk added:

"Luckily not expensive contract, but Inter still wanted to to use him in deals or sell for 15m€.

"ACL is nasty."

@_zsooo said:

"Second time i think? Yeah there goes his career, unless we will be witnessing a miracle in the future."

Argentina forward, Valentin Carboni is sustaining his second injury in two years. Photo by: Simone Arveda.

Source: Getty Images

Brief history of Carboni’s club career

Valentin Carboni recently joined Racing Club on loan during the latest transfer window, arriving in Avellaneda with high expectations following his development in Europe.

However, his stint at the club was cut short, as he made just five appearances before suffering an injury. He started the opening three matches of the season against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Rosario Central, and Tigre.

According to Mundoalbiceleste, Carboni later lost his place in the starting XI, featuring as a substitute against Argentinos Juniors and Banfield, while remaining unused in matches against Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia.

