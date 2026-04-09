President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe has mentioned when Senegal would return the trophy

Motsepe visited Senegal and Morocco amid the ongoing legal battle between both countries

The South African football administrator also spoke about the Court of Arbitration for Sports in his message to the Teranga Lions

Nigerian sports journalist Ayodeji Ismail told Legit.ng that the African football governing body is in a tight corner

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has revealed when the Senegalese Football Federation must return the AFCON trophy following CAF’s controversial ruling.

The Senegal national team had initially defeated Morocco 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18 to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Senegal legend Sadio Mane during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, the final was overshadowed by several controversies, including the seizure of Edouard Mendy’s towel by ball boys, crowd disturbances, and the temporary withdrawal of players ordered by coach Pape Thiaw, per Yahoo Sports.

Following an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the CAF Appeal Board overturned the original result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and declaring them champions.

The Senegalese Football Federation has since escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to challenge the decision, per SuperSports.

When will Senegal return the AFCON trophy

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe said the governing body would respect the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAF).

In a viral tweet on X, Motsepe explained that CAF would implement the ruling and trophy handed to whoever triumphs. He said:

“We have an obligation to respect the matter before CAS. For now, our focus must shift to the upcoming World Cup.”

“There’s nothing I can tell you that I haven’t said already, 10, 15, even 100 times. Ask me again 100 times and the answer will be the same. It’s my duty and obligation as CAF President.”

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Nigerian sports journalist, Ayodeji Ismail explained that the CAF Appeal Board has put Patrice Motsepe under pressure.

Ayodeji noted that the failure of the referee to do the right thing during the AFCON final has escalated to a full-blown war between Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. He said:

CAF President Patrice Motsepe and president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Fall in Dakar. Photo by: PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"The decisions of the referee and the CAF Appeal Board are placing Patrice Motsepe under unnecessary pressure.

"In the past three days, we have seen the president visit Morocco and Senegal in a bid to ease tensions arising from the ruling.

"Whether Senegal returns the trophy or not, the damage has already been done, and African football risks not being taken seriously. People like Jammie Carragher and other European pundits have been justified with their saying that AFCON is not a major tournament."

Senegal sends message to CAF and Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senegal sent a message to CAF after Morocco asked for the trophy to be withdrawn from the Teranga Lions.

FSF general secretary Abdoulaye Sow dismissed the idea and claimed that it had never crossed their mind, and confirmed that they have a good case.

Source: Legit.ng