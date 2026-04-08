CAF has confirmed the details of President Patrice Motsepe’s visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday

Motsepe will visit the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host a day after visiting rivals Senegal to ease the ongoing tension

Senegal and Morocco have been embroiled in legal and diplomatic disputes since the AFCON final on January 18

The Confederation of African Football has released a statement confirming the details of President Patrice Motsepe’s visit to Morocco on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Motsepe is currently on a ‘peacekeeping’ visit to Senegal and Morocco, and visited the West African country on Wednesday after the fallout of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe visited Goree Island during his trip to Senegal. Photo by Seyllou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after FRMF appealed the initial judgment which followed the Teranga Lions’ protest during the AFCON 2025 final.

Morocco was displeased that the punishment meted out to Senegal was disproportionate to their temporary halt of the final after walking off the pitch.

CAF reopened the investigation and the Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title and awarded the Atlas Lions a 3-0 walkover victory as requested.

However, CAF rejected two requests from Morocco, which are to rescind the trophy and medals issued to the players and withdraw the $10 million prize money.

Senegal paraded the trophy at Stade de France before their 2-0 friendly win on March 27, despite the agitations from Morocco to block it.

The FSF has also launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports to reverse CAF Appeal Board’s decision and retain their status as AFCON winners.

To ease the tension between both countries CAF President Patrice Motsepe embarked on a state visit starting with Senegal on Wednesday.

See X post below.

He was accompanied by CAF’s acting general secretary, Samson Adamu, and both were received by FSF President Abdoulaye Fall, visiting the iconic Goree Island.

CAF releases statement before Motsepe’s trip

CAF, via its website, has published a statement confirming that Motsepe will be in Morocco on Thursday after a successful trip to Senegal the day before.

“The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, will visit Morocco on Thursday and meet with the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), Mr Fouzi Lekjaa, as well as various members of the wider football community in Morocco,” the statement reads.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed a press conference during his visit to Senegal. Photo by Patrick Meinhardt.

Source: Getty Images

“The visit will be followed by a press conference in Rabat at 17h00 local time (16h00 GMT). CAF and the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football will communicate further details about this visit in due course.”

The trip to Morocco follows a similar pattern to the Senegal visit. Motsepe will be received by the federation president and address a press conference afterwards.

How Motsepe was received in Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported on how Patrice Motsepe was treated in Senegal when he visited to meet the country's football and political leaders on Wednesday.

FSF President Abdoulaye Fall welcomed the South African billionaire to Dakar, during which he addressed the controversy surrounding CAF's judgment.

Source: Legit.ng