Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray Star’s First Words After Successful Surgery Emerge
- Victor Osimhen has undergone a successful surgery on the hand injury he suffered against Liverpool
- The striker left the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at halftime with a fractured arm
- The Nigerian is expected to be out for about five weeks if his rehabilitation goes according to plan
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A Turkish football commentator has shared Victor Osimhen’s first words after undergoing a successful surgery on the hand injury he suffered against Liverpool.
Osimhen broke his arm after clashing with Ibrahima Konate during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 18, 2026.
The striker visited the hospital in England, and a cast was placed on his hand, pending the time the decision on whether he would undergo surgery would be made.
The Super Eagles star spent the holiday in Lagos, Nigeria, before returning to Turkey, where he underwent a successful surgery by Galatasaray’s doctor, Yener Ince.
Dr Ince confirmed that the surgery was successful and that the player will begin his rehabilitation immediately to ensure he returns to the pitch soon.
“Victor Osimhen underwent a successful operation today. His recovery will be monitored daily, and our medical team will do everything necessary to ensure his return to the pitch as soon as possible. Updates will be shared with the public by our club throughout the process,” he told Galatasaray’s official website.
Osimhen’s first words after surgery
Turkish football commentator Ali Naci Kucuk has disclosed Victor Osimhen’s words after Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek and others visited him after his surgery.
Kucuk, speaking on 343 Digitale, claimed that the striker was in high spirits, assured the dignitaries who visited him that he would be back soon and that Galatasaray could be champions.
“We will be champions, my president. Don't worry, chairman, I will be on the field soon,” the striker said.
Kucuk added that Osimhen will return to action against Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby at Rams Park on April 26 if his recovery goes to plan.
Galatasaray president Ozbek also confirmed that the striker is healthy and is expected on the pitch soon.
“Osimhen is perfectly healthy. He underwent a very successful surgery. God willing, he will return to the field as soon as possible,” the 73-year-old said.
The striker will miss the matches against Trabzonspor, Goztepe, Kocaelispor, and Genclerbirligi (league and cup games) during his recovery period.
Galatasaray is four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand and should be able to maintain their advantage until their star man returns.
He will miss Nigeria’s March international friendly matches against Iran and Jordan in Antalya, Turkey, even though he was excluded from the squad even before his injury.
Why Chelle excluded Osimhen
Legit.ng previously reported why Eric Chelle excluded Osimhen from the Super Eagles squad to face Iran and Jordan even before his injury against Liverpool.
The manager excluded his striker to allow him to recover fully, having dealt with injuries during the final months of 2025, most of which he suffered on international duty.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com