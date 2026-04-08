The football community in Europe is currently mourning the passing of former Inter Milan coach Mircea Lucescu

The former Romanian football manager handled some of the top footballing clubs in Europe, winning over 30 trophies

Tributes have flooded social media from clubs including Real Madrid, fans and well-wishers across the globe

The football community in Europe has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of former Inter Milan and Galatasaray manager Mircea Lucescu.

Lucescu passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness on Tuesday, April 7.

The legendary manager resigned as the coach of the Romania national team after falling ill.

Former Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu passes away after suffering a heart attack. Photo by: Burak Kara.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of death revealed

According to the Romanian Football Federation, Mircea Lucescu suffered a heart attack a day after his resignation on Friday, April 3.

The former Brescia Calcio coach was treated at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, where he was admitted prior to the announcement of his death.

The RFF described his passing as a major blow to football in the country.

In a statement signed by Răzvan Burleanu, the federation’s president said the legendary coach was a mentor to generations of players.

The statement read:

"The RFF expresses its boundless regret following the death of the one who was, is and will remain an absolute legend: Mircea Lucescu

"It is a black day for Romania and for world football. A man who lived through and for football in every second of his existence has left us.

"Mircea Lucescu was not just a coach, but a life teacher for entire generations of players. He was a man who loved this sport more than anything in life, and his impact on our football is immeasurable."

He failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Turkey on March 26.

Lucescu made 64 appearances for Romania and captained his country at the 1970 World Cup, per BBC.

Former Inter Milan coach Mircea Lucescu dies five days after retiring from the Romanian national team. Photo by: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Milan, Madrid, others mourn Lucescu

European Football giants Inter Milan and Real Madrid have joined the world in mourning the passing away of Mircea Lucescu.

The Italian club wrote:

"FC Internazionale Milano and the entire Nerazzurri world come together to mourn the passing of Mircea Lucescu, extending heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

"A coach of great integrity and professionalism, Mircea Lucescu embodied elegance, knowledge, and passion, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the world of football."

Real Madrid added:

"Real Madrid C.F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Mircea Lucescu, who was the national coach of Romania and Turkey.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and its love and affection to his family, his colleagues, his clubs, and all his loved ones."

Mircea Lucescu managed a total of 12 European clubs during his career, including Corvinul Hunedoara, Dinamo București, Pisa, Brescia Calcio, AC Reggiana, Rapid București, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Dynamo Kyiv.

Peter Rufai is dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Rufai, Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON‑winning goalkeeper and two‑time World Cup hero, passed away in Lagos at dawn on Thursday, aged 61.

Friends say the former shot‑stopper had shuttled quietly between Nigeria and Spain for specialist treatment over the past 24 months, determined to keep the ordeal away from the public eye.

Source: Legit.ng