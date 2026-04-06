President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi has sent a message to the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Axel Tuanzebe’s 100th-minute strike sealed qualification for the Leopards ahead of the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica

DR Congo became the 10th representative at the tournament after their victory at the intercontinental playoff in Mexico last March

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi has sent a message to the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Leopards battled to a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Reggae Boyz after extra time, thanks to former Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe’s strike to secure their World Cup spot.

DR Congo beat Jamaica 1-0 to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo made it 10 out of a possible 10 slots for Africa at the expanded 48-nation tournament.

According to CAF, it is the first World Cup appearance since 1974 for DR Congo, when the country was still called Zaire after 52 years.

The Central African country finished second behind African champions Senegal in the CAF qualification Group B last November and picked up a playoff spot.

The Leopards defeated two African powerhouses, Cameroon (semifinal) and Nigeria (final), to reach the intercontinental playoff.

President Tshisekedi rewards players and officials

President Felix Tshisekedi has rewarded the DR Congo national team players and staff for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a viral post on X, the president announced that the contingent will receive brand-new jeep vehicles and plots of land in the nation’s capital.

He also revealed that the players will be given undisclosed cash rewards in recognition of their outstanding achievement, having secured a World Cup spot for the first time in 52 years, per Ghanaweb.

Mixed reactions trail President Tshisekedi's gift

DR Congo fans have reacted to the announcement of President Tshisekedi rewarding the national team for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

@AdubeaUK3 said:

"Qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years is a historic achievement. Well deserved 👏 🙌 👌."

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi rewards the players, coaches, and technical crew for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

@ahmedbrown wrote:

"Congratulations to them, they deserve it. Go to the World Cup tournament and represent Africa well. All Nigerian are supporting you from home."

@hodmudau added:

"Other countries take their national teams seriously. Why could just look and be envious. Good gesture by the president."

@uNqubekoo said:

"...great way to reward the players while also getting them to invest within the country 🔥."

@OTEGA_ZA wrote:

"Wambisaka will have Stand for the first time in DRC 😂."

@screechydarling added:

"Jeeps are among the worst most unreliable cars to ever be made,, they'll be hitting the garages in less than a year with very many faulty things in the engine."

CAF sends message to DR Congo

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to DR Congo before their 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff against Jamaica.

The African football governing body drummed up support for the Leopards and extended the backing of the entire continent for the team ahead of the crucial match.

Source: Legit.ng