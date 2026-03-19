Former Romanian football player Sorin Tufan has reportedly passed away after a boat accident in Romania

The former defender was on duty after swapping shifts with a colleague before the disaster occurred

The former Steaua București star featured prominently in UEFA Champions League matches

Former Romanian footballer Sorin Tufan has reportedly died at the age of 57 following a tragic naval accident at the Port of Midia.

Tufan was serving as the captain of a tugboat that sank during an operation at the port on Wednesday, March 18.

Former UEFA Champions League star Sorin Tufan passes away after a tugboat capsized in Romania. Photo by: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Tufan dies in a sinking boat accident

Sorin Tufan lost his life after the tugboat’s engine suddenly failed, causing it to lose stability and capsize into the sea.

According to Daily Star, emergency responders rushed to the scene. Tufan was pulled from the water and brought ashore, where medical personnel attempted to revive him.

However, all efforts proved unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead after desperate attempts to resuscitate him.

Four other crew members remain missing, with divers continuing search operations. The tugboat was reportedly assisting an oil tanker at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the ex-footballer was on duty after swapping shifts with a colleague on the fateful day.

Tufan’s football career

Sorin Tufan began his football career with Farul’s youth team at the age of 10 before progressing to the senior side, Farul Constanța.

He helped the club secure promotion to the top-flight league in 1988 at just 17 years old.

Following his impressive performances, Tufan earned a move to Romanian giants Steaua București in 1992, reportedly at the insistence of legendary player and manager Anghel Iordănescu, who later took charge of the national team.

He went on to feature in the UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb, but his career was cut short by injuries, forcing him to retire in 1994 at the age of 26, transiting into maritime work, per UK Express.

Farul Constanta paid their last respects to their former player. The statement read:

"The Farul family received today, with deep sadness, the news that one of the victims of the tragic naval accident in Midia port is the former player of our team, Sorin Tufan.

Former Steaua Bucharest star Sorin Tufan dies while on duty. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

"Product of the Children and Junior Center of the Faru, where he started football at the age of 10, together with professor Iosif Bukkosi, Sorin Tufan debuted for the senior team in 1985 and evolved for the blue and whites until 1992, in over 100 matches.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this terrible time. May God rest him in peace."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the announcement of Tufan's death. Read them below:

Ion Neacsu said:

"I think he is Marin Tufan's son and he is a great footballer of the Lighthouse in Constanta. Such a pity, may God forgive him. Condolences to the family!"

Stan Gabriel Senior wrote:

"God forgive him, is he Tufan's child? the great player from the Farul (scored the Romania's goal in Switzerland with which we won)."

Former Green Eagles star is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigerian international has passed away, just a day after the death of Green Eagles legend Henry Nwosu, on Sunday, March 15.

The defender’s death also comes eight days after the passing of his former national team coach Festus Onigbinde on March 9.

Source: Legit.ng