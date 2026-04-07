Ademola Lookman is confident ahead of Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona

The two sides will meet for the fifth encounter this season on Wednesday, with one more match to go

Atletico eliminated Barcelona from the Copa del Rey and will hope to repeat the feat in the Champions League

Ademola Lookman is confident ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Atletico Madrid eliminated Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16, while Barcelona dumped Newcastle to set up a classy encounter in the quarter-final.

Ademola Lookman looks forward to facing Barcelona in the Champions League. Photo by Bruno Penas.

Source: Getty Images

Both sides have met four times this season, and the Champions League matches over two legs will be their fifth and sixth encounters in all competitions.

Barcelona have won three out of the four matches played so far, two in the league and one in the Copa del Rey. Atletico’s only win was a 4-0 victory, which helped them reach the final.

The two sides are now set to meet in the Champions League quarter-final, with the first leg coming up at Camp Nou and the second leg at the Metropolitano.

Lookman sends message to Barcelona

Lookman, during a La Liga roundtable, was asked about facing Barcelona for the second time this season for him, having joined Atletico in January.

He admitted that Barcelona’s quality is enormous, but his team learned a lot of lessons from eliminating them in the Copa del Rey, which they will take into the Champions League clash.

“About Barcelona’s quality, of course, massive, massive club, massive team, a lot of quality inside the team,” he said, as quoted by Into the Calderon.

“We won 4-0 at home, and the result of the away match was that, and we’re through to the final. There’s a lot to take away from both games, home and away. We’ve obviously learned from that, and we’re still learning from that.”

Diego Simeone sends message to Barcelona

Simeone was visibly upset after Atletico’s 2-1 home loss to Barcelona in the league and warned that their next match would not be calm.

Diego Simeone warns Barcelona ahead of Champions League match. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

“We need to look at what’s coming, which is the Champions League, and we hope to put in a good performance. The tie won’t be calm,” he said as quoted by Barca Universal.

“They will play the kind of match they played in the Copa del Rey, taking on that responsibility they carry when they play at home, which they handle brilliantly.

“They will attack, they will look to score goals to build a lead, and I can’t imagine it being any other kind of match.”

Why Simeone benched Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported why Diego Simeone benched Ademola Lookman during Atletico Madrid's 2-1 loss to Barcelona at the Metropolitano.

Lookman was an unused substitute after playing every minute for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their friendly matches against Iran and Jordan during the international break.

Source: Legit.ng