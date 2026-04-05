Diego Simeone left Ademola Lookman on the bench as Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona

Defensive discipline and squad rotation were reported reasons behind the decision

The result has intensified transfer speculation linking the Nigerian star with Inter Milan

Diego Simeone’s decision to bench Ademola Lookman against Barcelona proved costly as Atletico Madrid slipped to a damaging 2-1 home defeat in La Liga on Saturday, April 5, 2026.

In a match that demanded attacking spark and directness, one of Atletico’s most dangerous players spent long stretches watching from the sidelines.

Ademola Lookman started from the bench during Atletico Madrid's 2-1 defeat at home to Barcelona. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who has quickly become a fan favourite since arriving in January, was surprisingly dropped from the starting XI despite his recent record in big games.

The 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner had already shown his ability to hurt Barcelona, producing a stunning display in the Copa del Rey earlier this year with a goal and an assist in Atletico’s dominant 4-0 win.

The Nigerian forward also made his mark in the Madrid derby, scoring in the thrilling 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.

With five goals and four assists in just 14 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt, Lookman’s absence from the starting lineup raised eyebrows, especially as Atletico struggled to create enough danger after going down to 10 men.

Why Simeone chose to bench Lookman

Several factors appear to have influenced Simeone’s call and the first was workload management.

Lookman had just completed 180 minutes for Nigeria during the international break, leading to fears over fatigue at a critical stage of the season.

The Atletico boss has also consistently stressed the need for defensive discipline, a cornerstone of his tactical system.

While Lookman’s attacking quality is unquestioned, Simeone may still believe the 28-year-old has room to improve in his off-the-ball responsibilities.

Squad rotation was another likely factor. With two massive Champions League clashes against Barcelona looming in the next 10 days, Simeone may have seen Lookman as the perfect impact substitute rather than risking him from the start.

However, the decision to start Lookman from the bench ultimately backfired.

As seen on BBC Sports, Atletico initially took the lead through Giuliano Simeone, only for Marcus Rashford to level matters almost immediately. Nicolas Gonzalez’s red card just before halftime then shifted the momentum decisively in Barcelona’s favour.

Lookman’s exit rumours grow as Inter Milan watches

The defeat has also reignited rumours surrounding Lookman’s future in Spain.

Ademola Lookman has scored five goals and four assists in 15 appearances. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite only joining Atletico in a €35 million deal plus €5 million in bonuses, the Super Eagles star is already being linked with a surprise return to Serie A.

Inter Milan remain long-time admirers of the former Atalanta forward and could make another move this summer, especially if Marcus Thuram or Nicolò Barella depart.

Italian football expert Paolo Paganini claims the Nerazzurri are closely monitoring the situation.

Saturday’s game only strengthened the feeling that Lookman is too influential to be left out when the stakes are highest.

Atletico frowns at NFF over Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid has reportedly expressed its displeasure with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the extensive playing time given to forward Lookman during the recent international break.

Lookman completed the entire 2-2 draw against Jordan in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday, March 31, and also played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Iran before being substituted.

Source: Legit.ng