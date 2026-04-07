Nimbus Pronos has backed Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Camp Nou

The prediction comes days after Barcelona’s dramatic 2-1 La Liga win over Diego Simeone’s side

Fans have turned the cat’s latest call into a social media talking point ahead of one of Europe’s biggest ties

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Atletico Madrid has picked up an unusual subplot, and it has nothing to do with tactics or Hansi Flick’s team selection.

This time, the spotlight has shifted to Nimbus Pronos, the internet-famous cat whose football predictions have become a social media ritual before major games.

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Photo by Aitor Alcalde

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday night’s first-leg clash at Camp Nou, the mysterious cat has tipped Barcelona to defeat their La Liga rivals, adding fresh intrigue to a tie already loaded with recent history and tension.

According to BBC Sport, the two Spanish heavyweights are meeting in Europe for the fifth time, with every encounter coming at the quarter-final stage.

Barcelona head into the crucial game with momentum after their late 2-1 league victory over Atletico last weekend, a result that moved them seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Nimbus Pronos picks Barcelona

In the now-viral clip on Instagram , Nimbus Pronos was presented with three bowls marked Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Draw.

After circling the options for a few seconds, the cat walked straight to the Barcelona bowl and began eating, effectively predicting a home win for the Catalan giants.

The clip spread quickly across Instagram, with many supporters treating it as harmless fun while others joked that Barcelona had just received a supernatural boost before kickoff.

Nimbus has built a cult following for correctly calling several high-profile matches in recent months, including surprise cup ties and major finals, which has only added to the buzz around this latest prediction.

Why Barcelona fans may like the omen

Beyond the cat’s pick, there are football reasons many supporters will feel confident.

Barcelona have won five of their last six meetings against Atletico in all competitions, including the dramatic comeback win in Madrid a few days ago.

Atletico Madrid have never won a UEFA Champions League away match against a fellow Spanish opponent. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski’s late strike in that match underlined the kind of edge Flick’s team currently carries in big moments.

Even so, history offers Atletico some hope.

According to Sports Mole, Barcelona lost both of their previous Champions League quarter-final meetings with Simeone’s side in 2014 and 2016, a reminder that this fixture has often suited the capital club on the continental stage.

Atletico Madrid supporters will hope that lightning does not strike twice.

Real Madrid eliminated Diego Simeone's men in the Champions League last season's round of 16.

La Rojiblancos have not advanced past the quarter-finals since 2016-17, when they fell to Real Madrid in the semi-finals once more.

That tension between recent form and European history is part of what makes Nimbus’ prediction so fascinating to fans.

Nimbus predicts Liverpool vs Galatasaray UCL clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that psychic cat “Nimbus Pronos” predicted a Liverpool victory against Galatasaray, adding intrigue and entertainment when both teams met in the Champions League Round of 16.

The Reds, despite losing the first-leg 1-0 in Istanbul, proceeded to thrash the Turkish giants 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Source: Legit.ng