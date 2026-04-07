A mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

The two European heavyweights will clash in the quarter-final of this season’s competition, with the first leg coming up at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The cat has rightly predicted some results in the past, giving fans some level of trust in its ability of the feline to accurately predict results

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich has an interesting angle to it in the form of a prediction.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will face off in the quarter-final of the 2025/26 Champions League with the first leg in Spain and the second leg in Germany.

Kylian Mbappe returns from injury in time to face Bayern Munich. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

The two heavyweights will play on the first night alongside Arsenal, who will face Sporting Lisbon. Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool will face PSG on Wednesday.

Cat predicts Madrid vs Bayern

Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle, which has gained a reputation for predicting football matches, has picked its winner for the crunch match.

The cat, which predicts results by eating from a bowl, ate from the bowl labelled Real Madrid, which is the home team, suggesting the winner of the match.

Madrid vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

According to UEFA, both sides have met 28 times in the Champions League, with Real Madrid having the upper hand in the head-to-head record.

Madrid have won 13 matches against the German champions, while Bayern Munich have won 11, and four of those matches have ended in a draw.

Alvaro Arbeloa defends Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has launched a defense of Kylian Mbappe amid the recent criticism after the team lost when he returned from injury.

“A lot of opinions might reach me, but the only thing that matters is what I think. Having a player like Mbappe in the team is an extraordinary privilege,” he said as quoted by CBS Sports.

“I don't know if there's any coach in the world who wouldn't want him. I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who play against Real Madrid.

“Having to face Mbappé, Vinicius, Valverde, or Bellingham, who are among the best players on the planet and have earned that recognition through their performances. It's a privilege as a coach to have them.”

Joshua Kimmich praises Mbappe

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich joined his voice with Arbeloa to praise the France international, describing him as a weapon who can carry the team.

Joshua Kimmich praises Kylian Mbappe ahead of Champions League clash. Photo by Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

“Mbappé is a player who can help every team. He has extreme individual qualities. He is the captain of France as well,” he said as quoted by Bavarian Football Works.

“He has decided many games this season, even when they were close games. He is a weapon. I’ve played many games against him; we know what to expect.”

Cat predicts Man City vs Liverpool

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final match.

The prediction was accurate as Pep Guardiola thrashed Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium to progress to the semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng