Arsenal Youth team welcome Manchester United to the Emirates in a mouth-watering FA Youth Cup encounter on Friday

The competition is strictly for players born on or after September 1, 2006, as they must be either 18 or under

It is still unclear if Chido Obi-Martin and Ethan Nwaneri would be included in the matchday squad for their respective teams

No fewer than six Nigeria-eligible youngsters trained with the Arsenal U18 team ahead of their FA Youth Cup clash against Manchester United.

The young Gunners play host to their rivals on Friday, February 28, in what many have described as a mouth-watering encounter.

It was gathered that Andre Harriman-Annous, Daniel Oyetunde, Josh Ogunnaike, Zac Shuaib, Ife Ibrahim and Samuel Onyekachukwu all trained ahead of the game.

Six Nigerian train with Arsenal ahead of their Youth FA Cup clash with Manchester United. Photo: Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

Coach of the Manchester United U18 side Adam Lawrence will have an interesting decision to make ahead of the encounter, as per Arsenal.

It is still unclear if Chido Obi and Ethan Nwaneri would be included in the matchday squad.

The pair have been involved in first team duties for their respective clubs.

Recall that Obi made his professional debut in Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on February 16.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that there have been thirty-seven call ups in the competition this season, and Nwaneri has been integrated into Arsenal's first team.

Players born on or after September 1, 2006, are eligible to feature in the FA Youth Cup as they must be either 18 or under.

Having scored in three consecutive FA Youth Cup matches, Harriman-Annous is expected to be named in Arsenal's starting line up.

Nigeria to miss out on Nwaneri?

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reached out to Alex Iwobi to convince Nwaneri to choose Nigeria.

The youngster has netted seven goals and registered one assist in 24 matches across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

Ethan Nwaneri has been integrated into Arsenal's first team. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Reports have it that his impressive performances have also caught the attention of England national team manager Thomas Tuchel who seems interested in the star.

According to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Three Lions boss is monitoring the youngster.

Romano also suggested Tuchel is monitoring Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly, with ongoing discussions about calling them up to the senior squad.

England-born players Fikayo Tomori, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Tammy Abraham, Dele Alli and Eberechi Eze, all opted to ditch Nigeria.

Obi-Martin available for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi-Martin is still eligible to play for Nigeria despite appearing for Denmark and England at the U16 and U17 levels.

Malian tactician Eric Chelle is making frantic efforts to scout for the best legs for the Nigerian national team ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Danish forward netted two goals in his first three games for Denmark at the 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship qualification campaign.

It is unclear if the forward would be invited for the forthcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Source: Legit.ng