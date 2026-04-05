Arsenal have made their first move to sign Nigeria’s Emmanuel Fernandez amid Rangers' £35m valuation

Premier League rivals and Bundesliga giants have also been credited with an interest for the Super Eagles defender

Fernandez made his first Super Eagles appearances in the friendlies vs Iran and Jordan

Arsenal have taken their first significant step towards signing Nigerian international Emmanuel Fernandez, as Rangers are reportedly demanding a staggering £35 million for the highly sought-after defender.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a sensational debut season at Ibrox, transforming from a relatively low-profile signing into one of Europe’s most talked-about defenders.

Arsenal have made their first decisive move in the race to sign Emmanuel Fernandez from Rangers. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, are understood to be leading the chase for the Super Eagles star.

Having joined Rangers from Peterborough United for just £3.5 million, the Scottish giants now face the prospect of making a near tenfold profit less than a year later.

Arsenal push to sign Fernandez from Rangers

Arsenal are reportedly undeterred by Rangers’ high valuation. With Mikel Arteta’s side ready to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, Fernandez has emerged as a serious target, Afrik-Foot reports.

Transfer market inflation and Fernandez’s rapid rise have made the £35 million asking price reflective of both his potential and current performance.

The Nigerian defender has impressed not only at club level but also on the international stage, making a strong impact in his first two appearances for the Super Eagles against Iran and Jordan.

Arsenal’s board reportedly sees Fernandez as a long-term solution at the heart of their defence and are prepared to negotiate to secure the defender’s signature, even if it means meeting Rangers’ record demands.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, others also interested

Despite Arsenal leading the chase, Fernandez is attracting interest from several top clubs.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Emmanuel Fernandez ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Rob Casey

Source: Getty Images

In England, Chelsea, Everton, and West Ham are all monitoring his situation closely, while German heavyweights Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest.

Bayern, however, are reportedly reluctant to meet Rangers’ valuation for Fernandez, potentially giving Arsenal a clearer path should a bidding war erupt.

Meanwhile, other Premier League clubs may weigh their options carefully, with Arsenal’s early approach signaling a sense of urgency.

Fernandez focused on Rangers success

While transfer speculation swirls around him, Fernandez has remained focused on helping Rangers secure the Scottish Premiership title, as the Glasgow side have recently overtaken Hearts and Celtic at the top of the table.

As seen on Soccerstats, Rangers currently have 66 points from 32 games but are only on top of Hearts on the league table by goal difference, with their rivals having one game in hand.

The Nigerian international’s performances this season have not only elevated his market value but also strengthened his reputation as a defender capable of thriving at the highest level.

Should Arsenal succeed in their pursuit, the move could mark a significant step for both Fernandez and the Gunners.

Fernandez’s reaction after getting Nigeria call-up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles new star Emmanuel Fernandez has opened up about his reaction when he was notified that he had been invited to the national team for the first time.

Fernandez featured during the 2-1 win over Iran and ended up as centre-back partners for the final 30 minutes of the match after replacing Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu.

Source: Legit.ng