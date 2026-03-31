Super Eagles new star Emmanuel Fernandez has disclosed his reaction when he was notified of his invitation

Fernandez is one of the four new players coach Eric Chelle called up for the March international friendly matches

The Rangers defender played 45 minutes on his debut after replacing Semi Ajayi at halftime against Iran

Super Eagles new star Emmanuel Fernandez has opened up about his reaction when he was notified that he had been invited to the national team for the first time.

Eric Chelle invited 23 players for the four-nation invitational tournament during the March international break, including four new players.

Chelle initially invited three new stars; Emmanuel Fernandez, Yira Sor, and Phillip Otelle before calling Chibuike Nwaiwu as a replacement for the injured Calvin Bassey.

Emmanuel Fernandez made his Super Eagles debut against Iran. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Fernandez and Nwaiwu featured during the 2-1 win over Iran and ended up as centre-back partners for the final 30 minutes of the match after replacing Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu.

One of the two is expected to keep his place in defence alongside Ogbu after Ajayi withdrew and returned to his club Hull City to manage his fitness.

Fernandez speaks about his call-up

The Glasgow Rangers defender has revealed his first reaction to being called up for the national team and described it as an opportunity for him.

“When I first got the call to come and play for Nigeria, I was a bit shocked the national team wanted me. I am grateful I am here and I am grateful for the opportunity,” he told NFF.

“I watched the last AFCON and I can say the Nigeria team is very good and star-studded. I love the feeling here.”

Fernandez, just like his defense partner against Iran Nwaiwu, was formerly a midfielder and was converted to a centre-back and admitted it is a special feeling to rise in his career.

“I was formerly a midfield player who was converted into a defender,” he added. “Playing in the Europa League is an amazing feeling, especially when I think about how I started my career and how I developed from college football into playing at club level and on the European stage.”

Emmanuel Fernandez wears the jersey number 37 for Rangers. Photo by Ross Parker.

Source: Getty Images

Why Fernandez wears number 37

The English-born Fernandez wears the jersey number 37 at his club Glasgow Rangers and he has opened up on the emotional reason behind the choice of the number.

“My brother passed away at 37, so it's like the only way to do things for him… It's why I wear his number. He had a good, charismatic energy and always tried to help whenever anyone needed something,” he told Rangers TV.

“When he passed, I played a game a few days later, and now everything I do on the pitch is for him. It makes me want to fight to see how far I can go.”

Nwaiwu speaks after Super Eagles debut

Legit.ng previously reported that Chibuike Nwaiwu spoke after making his debut for the Super Eagles during the 2-1 friendly win over Iran.

The midfielder turned defender admitted that he was delighted with the opportunity and he has believed that his chance would come even when in the NPFL.

Source: Legit.ng