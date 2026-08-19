Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor sat down with Chude Jideonwo and addressed long-running rumours about her relationships with married men

Ogbebor confirmed she dated MC Oluomo, while acknowledging he was married at the time

The designer spoke about suffering severe domestic violence during one of her marriages

Popular Nigerian interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has broken her silence on some of the most talked-about controversies surrounding her personal life, opening up about two failed marriages, accusations of using juju, and her relationship with Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

During a candid interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, released on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, Ogbebor, who has long been a subject of public scrutiny regarding her love life, addressed the rumours head-on.

She confirmed that MC Oluomo, whom she referred to as Ayinde, is one of her closest friends and the only married man she would openly admit to dating. Defending the relationship, she pointed to his Muslim faith as context, noting that Islam permits multiple wives.

Ehi Ogbebor on Domestic Abuse

Perhaps the most striking part of her account came when she described the violence she endured during one of her marriages. Ogbebor revealed she had married someone she barely knew and described the union as deeply troubled from the start.

"There was a day he beat me so bad I passed out. I woke up, he was pouring olive oil in my mouth," she said, recounting one particularly harrowing incident.

She added that the abuse continued even during her pregnancy, disclosing that her husband pushed her, causing her to fall on her stomach. The ordeal did not end there. According to Ogbebor, while she was still bleeding, her husband began asking the doctor for her son's placenta. She also described a pattern of financial control, where he would hand her a list of household items with barely enough money to cover basics.

Addressing the Juju Allegations

Ogbebor also took aim at accusations that she uses juju to attract men. She said the claims were baffling given that she herself had fled a marriage partly out of fear of juju.

She challenged anyone who believed otherwise to come forward with proof, saying she was still waiting for any wife to come and explain exactly how she supposedly snatched their husband.

Despite the weight of everything she has been through, Ogbebor said she remains unbothered by public opinion. She noted that she earns well and goes after whatever brings her joy, describing all other noise as "background sound."

Watch Ehi Ogbebor's interview with Chude below:

Ehi Ogbebor transforms daughter's room

Legit.ng reported that Ehi stirred reactions after sharing a video of her daughter.

Her daughter had complained about the décor in her room, and her mum went the extra mile to make some changes.

A video captured the moment Ehi’s daughter entered her transformed room, and social media users couldn’t stop gushing.

Source: Legit.ng