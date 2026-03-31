Three Super Eagles players have left the team’s camp ahead of Nigeria’s friendly against Jordan

Injuries and personal reasons has forced a last-minute squad reshuffle in Eric Chelle’s team

Chelle now faces a growing selection headache ahead of the important friendly on Tuesday

The Super Eagles will take on Jordan in their second friendly game in Antalya on Tuesday, March 31, and Eric Chelle will be without three trusted players for the crunch encounter.

Eric Chelle has been dealt another blow ahead of Nigeria’s friendly clash against Jordan, with three players ruled out just days after the team’s 2-1 win over Iran.

Nigeria will be without three first-choice players when the Super Eagles take on Jordan in an international friendly due to injuries and personal reasons. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria had looked sharp in their previous outing, with goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams sealing a deserved victory in Antalya.

The result offered a glimpse of progress as Chelle continues to rebuild the Super Eagles squad following their third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, momentum has been interrupted by fresh absences after injuries and personal reasons forced the exit of three players from the team’s camp in Turkey, as reported by BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji on X (formerly Twitter).

As preparations intensified for the Jordan clash, it became clear that the key members of the squad would not be available, forcing the coaching staff to rethink their approach for the encounter.

Three players leave Super Eagles camp

Among those missing is Semi Ajayi, who was substituted at halftime during the Iran match.

Semi Ajayi is among three Super Eagles players who have left the Nigerian camp in Turkey before the clash vs Jordan. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

While the exact nature of his issue remains unclear, Naija Football reports that the Hull City defender’s early withdrawal raised concerns, and he has not been seen in subsequent training sessions.

Defender Bruno Onyemaechi has also left camp, but for a more positive reason.

The Olympiacos star was granted permission to travel after welcoming a child with his partner, a moment that understandably takes priority over international duty.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye completes the list of absentees after picking up a thigh injury during the win over Iran.

His absence further reduces Chelle’s options, especially in a position where stability is key.

The trio were notably missing from recovery training sessions shared by the team’s media unit, confirming their unavailability ahead of the match.

Chelle faces selection headache

These latest setbacks come on top of an already depleted Nigerian squad for the March international friendlies.

The Super Eagles were without several regulars during the Iran game, including Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Stanley Nwabali.

With more players now unavailable, Chelle must once again rely on squad depth and adaptability as Nigeria prepares to face Jordan.

The friendly presents another opportunity for Chelle to use this platform to test the new call-ups and try to integrate them into his tactical system.

Despite the setbacks, Nigeria will still head into the game with confidence after their recent victory.

The focus remains on maintaining momentum and continuing to shape a competitive squad ahead of future tournaments.

Nigeria loses young striker to England

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s hopes of securing another dual-national talent have taken a hit, with Crystal Palace youngster Benjamin Casey now requiring FIFA approval to represent the Super Eagles.

The 18-year-old forward recently made a competitive appearance for England’s youth side, a move that has complicated any immediate switch to Nigeria and placed his international future in the hands of football’s governing body.

Source: Legit.ng