DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga is set to miss the World Cup playoff match against Jamaica

Mboladinga shot to the spotlight after depicting former Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba at AFCON 2025

DR Congo crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing to Algeria, but Mboladinga gained continental recognition

DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga is set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Jamaica in Guadalajara on March 31, 2026.

Mboladinga became popular after depicting former Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, standing throughout matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Michel Kuka Mboladinga during DR Congo vs Algeria at AFCON 2025. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

He received global recognition and got rewarded with cash gifts and endorsements even after Algeria eliminated the Leopards in the Round of 16.

Mboladinga set to miss Jamaica clash

In what comes as slightly bad news for DR Congo fans, Mboladinga will not make it to Mexico to support the team because of visa issues.

According to journalist Micky Jnr, the popular Congolese fan was unable to secure a visa after attempting to get one in Kenya and Ethiopia.

The route via Ethiopia was an expedited visa, which could take a day, and considering flight time to Mexico, he would not make it in time for the match and would support from home.

This is a huge blow for DR Congo fans who would miss his energy and motivation in the stands as they look forward to a historic World Cup qualification.

DR Congo has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since the 1974 edition in West Germany, when the country was still called Zaire.

They narrowly finished behind Senegal in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series and instead secured a playoff spot.

The Leopards defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semi-final and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final to book their spot in the intercontinental playoff.

As noted by FIFA, the Central Africans will face Jamaica in the final after the Reggae Boyz defeated Oceanian surprise package New Caledonia in the semi-final.

90 minutes, or probably 120 minutes, stand between DR Congo and their first World Cup in 52 years, and a chance to give Africa 10 slots at the tournament.

DR Congo set to face Jamaica in 2026 World Cup decider. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Also standing between DR Congo and the World Cup is the Nigeria Football Federation’s legal challenge against their spot at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

NFF challenged DR Congo stars’ eligibility, claiming FIFA was misled into approving their nationality switch. However, FIFA dismissed the case.

The NFF was unrelenting and proceeded to CAS, but it is unknown yet how the case could unfold if the verdict doesn't arrive until after the tournament.

DR Congo experienced visa issues

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo experienced visa issues before their 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff in Guadalajara, Mexico.

There was a delay in approving the player’s visa, and it was thought that it could affect their preparations, but it was resolved in time for the players to travel.

Source: Legit.ng