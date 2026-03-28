Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has urged respect for CAF’s ruling after its decision to strip the AFCON title from Senegal

The Teranga Lions defied CAF by parading the AFCON trophy in Paris ahead of their friendly against Peru

The dispute over the 2025 AFCON title continues, with Senegal appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente has weighed in on the heated dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The CAF Appeals Board controversially stripped Senegal of the crown, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory after ruling that the Teranga Lions had forfeited the final by walking off the pitch.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has weighed in on the controversial decision by the CAF Appeals Board to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Soccer, De la Fuente emphasised the importance of professionalism and respect for official decisions, regardless of personal feelings.

“If I were Senegal, I would be furious, but if I were Morocco, I would be delighted.

“Let those who have to make the decisions make them. We, the professionals, must simply respect and accept the rules. These are decisions made by the competent authorities, and we must respect them.”

The Spanish coach’s remarks have been interpreted as a reminder to players and officials across the world that controversial rulings, while often frustrating, are part of the regulatory framework in football.

Senegal defies CAF with AFCON trophy parade

Despite CAF’s reversal of the final, Senegal chose to celebrate on their own terms.

Ahead of an international friendly against Peru at the Stade de France, the Lions of Teranga paraded the AFCON trophy in front of 70,000 supporters inside the stadium in Paris, Flashscore reports.

Senegal paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy they have been ordered by CAF to return ahead of a friendly against Peru at the Stade de France in Paris. Photo by Julien De Rosa

Source: Getty Images

The team included captain Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who placed the trophy in the stadium’s presidential box in front of Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation.

The parade followed a pre-match concert by Senegalese superstar Youssou Ndour and was witnessed by a crowd of 70,000, including both Senegalese and Peruvian supporters.

Senegal also added a second star to their jersey, symbolising what they consider their rightful title.

This act underscores the deep tension between the official CAF decision and the players’ and fans’ sentiment in Senegal, who have vowed to challenge the ruling from the African football body,

Senegal appeals CAF’s decision at CAS

Senegal has formally challenged CAF’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A final decision is expected in the coming weeks, and the West African country has also called for an international independent inquiry into suspected corruption at CAF.

The situation remains delicate, with political and sporting dimensions intersecting.

While Morocco celebrates a historic second AFCON title, Senegal continues to assert its claim both on and off the pitch.

The outcome at CAS will likely have major implications for African football governance and the credibility of continental competitions.

CAF releases new update on Senegal and Morocco

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has updated its review of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after its recent decision on the winner.

Following this, CAF updated the AFCON 2025 review section on its official website and declared Morocco as the winner, with Senegal dropping to runners-up, while Nigeria remains third.

Source: Legit.ng