FIFA has confirmed the team DR Congo will be playing at the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental playoffs

The Leopards, who defeated Nigeria in the African playoffs, are chasing their first World Cup qualification since 1974

Jamaica defeated New Caledonia 1-0 to reach the playoff final and will face DR Congo next

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken another twist, with FIFA confirming the Democratic Republic of Congo’s next opponent in the intercontinental playoffs.

After a tense opening clash in Mexico, Jamaica have booked their place in the final round, setting up a high-stakes encounter with DR Congo for a spot at the global showpiece.

FIFA has confirmed DR Congo’s next opponent for the Intercontinental playoff in Mexico as the Leopards bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

For the Leopards, this is more than just another match. It is a chance to return to the World Cup for the first time in over five decades.

DR Congo to face off with Jamaica

Jamaica secured their place in the decisive Intercontinental playoff match with a narrow 1-0 win over New Caledonia.

The game, played in Mexico, was settled early, with Bailey Cadamarteri reacting quickest to a rebound and firing home the only goal of the contest.

Jamaica moved one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating New Caledonia 1-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental playoff semi-final in Mexico. Photo by Simon Barber

Source: Getty Images

The Reggae Boyz managed the game well after taking the lead, holding off their opponents to seal progression. It was not a dominant performance, but it was enough.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Jamaica are now set to face off against DR Congo in the playoff final, where the stakes will be significantly higher.

A World Cup ticket is on the line, and both sides know there is no margin for error.

DR Congo’s shot at history

DR Congo will head into the clash against Jamaica with history within reach for the Leopards.

The Central African country last appeared at the World Cup in 1974, and a victory here would end that long wait.

Their path to this stage has not been without drama as off-field issues with Nigeria and disciplinary matters have followed the team, but their place in the playoff remains intact.

The upcoming match against Jamaica offers a clear, simple equation. Win, and they qualify. Lose, and the dream is over.

Nigeria miss out after failed appeal

While DR Congo prepare for their defining moment, Nigeria’s journey has already ended.

According to BBC Sport, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had attempted to challenge DR Congo’s eligibility, hoping to take their place in the playoff.

That effort was rejected by FIFA, closing the door on the Super Eagles’ hopes of reaching the tournament.

It marks a disappointing chapter for Nigeria, who will now miss back-to-back World Cups for the first time since their debut in 1994.

The situation was further complicated by disciplinary sanctions handed to both federations by FIFA following previous incidents.

Nigeria were fined for crowd-related misconduct, while DR Congo faced a heavier penalty linked to the use of laser devices by supporters.

Despite those issues, DR Congo remain in contention as all attention now turns to their clash with Jamaica, a match that will decide who claims one of the final spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo battle visa issues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DR Congo’s World Cup playoffs’ preparation has reportedly hit a snag ahead of their match on March 31, 2026.

The Leopards’ presence was threatened as they were yet to secure visas for their players to enter Mexico three weeks before the match.

Source: Legit.ng