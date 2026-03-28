The Senegalese Football Federation has sent a message to Morocco amid calls to hand over the AFCON 2025 trophy

CAF Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title after Morocco appealed the first verdict by the Disciplinary Board

Senegal immediately launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports to uphold its status as the winner

The Senegalese Football Federation has sent a message to Morocco, as they insist on Senegal returning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy after CAF's ruling.

CAF Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title after FRMF appealed the Disciplinary Board's initial verdict after the incident in the final on January 18, 2026.

Morocco wants Senegal to return AFCON 2025 trophy. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Appeal Board overturned the result and handed Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory, thus declaring the Atlas Lions as the champions of the tournament.

However, CAF rejected Morocco’s requests for Senegal to hand over the trophy, medals and also the prize money until all legal issues surrounding it are cleared.

FSF appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports and sought to dismiss the CAF Appeal Board’s verdict and uphold its status as the rightful champions.

Senegal sends message to CAF and Morocco

Senegal presented the trophy to its diaspora audience in France before their friendly match against Peru at Stade de France in Paris.

See video on X below.

According to Foot Africa, Morocco’s lawyers attempted to block this move, claiming Senegal should not parade the trophy after being stripped of the title.

There were concerns that Senegal would be asked to return the trophy to CAF headquarters, even though the initial judgment did not state this.

FSF Secretary General Abdoulaye Sow has responded to these rumours, claiming it is not on the agenda to return the trophy and it will remain in Senegal's custody.

“That's not on the agenda, it doesn't even cross our mind because I know that Senegal has the law on its side and I know that even today in the world there are people who are free, independent and passionate about justice,” he told AFO Media.

“I know that the Court of Arbitration for Sports will live up to its reputation.”

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye recently claimed that he is ready to return his medal, but Sow dismissed this, claiming that they won the title on the pitch.

“It's a beautiful irony because trophies are won on the pitch, that's the principle,” he said.

Senegal players celebrate with the AFCON 2025 trophy. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Sow also allayed the fears of the Senegalese that the trophy would remain with them and explained why they are presenting it to their fans in France.

“It will stay in Dakar because it was won on the pitch, and the law is on Senegal's side, and everyone who knows football, I've not seen any serious judge defend Morocco, except their paid lawyers who struggle to even argue their case,” he added.

“France symbolises something for Senegal and Africa, hence we thought that Paris was the best capital to host this with our diaspora and for the first time an African federation is organising a match in Stade de France.”

CAF releases new statement

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF published a new statement on its website declaring Morocco as AFCON 2025 winner and Senegal as runners-up.

The African football governing body updated the AFCON review segment and switched the position of the two teams after the ruling of the Appeal Board.

Source: Legit.ng