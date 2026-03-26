Senegal has confirmed during a press conference that CAF rejected two requests from Morocco during their appeal

CAF stripped Senegal of the title but rejected Morocco’s request to withdraw the trophy, medals and the prize money

The Senegalese Football Federation submitted its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports over CAF's verdict

Senegal has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football rejected two requests from Morocco during their appeal against the Disciplinary Board's judgment.

CAF Disciplinary Board sanctioned Senegal and Morocco after the “unacceptable” incidents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18, 2026.

CAF rejects Morocco's request to withdraw AFCON trophy from Senegal. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

FRMF appealed the verdict and was successful, leading CAF’s Appeal Board to strip Senegal of the title and reduce other sanctions for Morocco.

Senegal accepted the initial judgment in good faith, which includes a total fine of $615,000 for the federation, Pape Thiaw and Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegalese Football Federation headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to challenge the ruling and uphold its status as AFCON 2025 winner.

Senegal’s team of lawyers comprises personalities with speciality in international and sports law, and it includes three Senegalese, two French and one Spanish lawyer.

Batonnier Aly Fall, Seydou Diagne and Moussa Dare (Senegalese), Serge Vittoz and Pierre-Olivier Sur (French), and Juan de Dios Crespo Perez (Spanish).

CAF rejects 2 requests from Morocco

FSF announced a press conference by the federation president and its team of lawyers to address the country's appeal after CAS officially confirmed it.

According to Foot Mercato, lawyer Seydou Diagne revealed that Morocco requested that CAF rescind the trophy, medals and prize money from Senegal, but the request was rejected.

According to CAF, Senegal received $10 million in prize money, a 43% increase from AFCON 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire, while Morocco received $4 million as runners-upDiagne, who led most of the proceedings, confirmed that CAS could take as much as 9-12 months before delivering a verdict, but the process could be sped up with the consent of all parties involved.

“A CAS proceeding typically lasts between nine and twelve months. The idea is to request an expedited procedure. However, this requires all parties to agree to this procedure,” he said as quoted by Sports News Africa.

“We will see what the positions of the other parties are, namely the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. If an expedited procedure were accepted, we could have a verdict within two months.”

Senegal retains AFCON trophy despite CAF naming Morocco as new winners. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

FSF, through its lawyers, also confirmed that it had decided to open a corruption case against five people, and even though they are not accusing Morocco, they have the legal grounds to file criminal charges.

CAF updates AFCON 2025 winners

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a statement on the updated AFCON 2025 winners after its Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title.

CAF updated the AFCON review page on its website, registered Morocco as the champion, while Senegal dropped below as the runner-up.

Source: Legit.ng