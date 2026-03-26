Senegal Football Federation has appealed to CAS to overturn CAF’s decision to take away their AFCON title

FSF president Abdoulaye Fall labels the ruling from the African body as an “administrative robbery”

The AFCON trophy is set to be presented to fans ahead of Senegal’s friendly against Peru

Senegal’s football leadership has gone on the offensive after the country was stripped of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The ruling, handed down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has sparked outrage in Dakar, with officials now taking the fight to the highest legal stage in sport.

CAS has acknowledged an appeal lodged by Senegal, contesting the decision by CAF to award Morocco the 2025 AFCON title. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), setting the stage for a legal battle that could yet rewrite the outcome of one of the most controversial finals in recent memory.

FSF rejects CAF decision

The fallout began when CAF ruled that Senegal had forfeited the AFCON final after walking off the pitch in protest of a late penalty decision.

Despite returning to the game and winning 1-0 through an extra-time goal, the CAF’s Appeal Board deemed the walk-off a breach serious enough to overturn the result.

CAF’s ruling awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, handing the hosts their first AFCON title in nearly five decades.

The decision has not gone down well in Senegal, where many believe the punishment outweighs the offence.

FSF President Abdoulaye Fall has described CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title as "administrative robbery." Photo by SEYLLOU

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, FSF president Abdoulaye Fall did not hold back after he described the ruling as an “administrative robbery” and made it clear that Senegal would not accept the outcome quietly.

“In the face of this administrative robbery, the FSF refuses fatality. We will fight a moral and legal crusade,” Abdoulaye Fall said.

Senegal files appeal to CAS

The case now shifts to CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, where an independent panel will review the events surrounding the final and CAF’s interpretation of its regulations.

CAS has confirmed receipt of the appeal and will appoint arbitrators to handle the dispute.

According to Africa Top Sports, Senegal have 20 days to submit detailed legal arguments, after which CAF will be given another 20 days to respond. The process could take weeks, but its outcome carries major consequences.

If CAS rules in Senegal’s favour, the original result could be reinstated, restoring their title.

If not, Morocco’s status as champions will stand, closing the chapter on a saga that has already divided opinion across African football.

Senegal reveals plans to parade trophy

While the legal process unfolds, Senegal are making a statement of their own.

The FSF has announced plans to present the AFCON trophy to supporters ahead of their upcoming friendly against Peru in Paris on Saturday, March 28.

The move is symbolic as it signals that, regardless of CAF’s ruling, Senegal still consider themselves champions.

Senegal, already qualified for the World Cup, are using the friendly as part of their build-up.

Senegal star ready to return AFCON medals

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye has made headlines after offering to return his 2025 AFCON medal in a bid to ease tensions between Senegal and Morocco.

Gueye, speaking after Everton’s 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, expressed his frustration but also his willingness to act diplomatically.

Source: Legit.ng