Iran players held school bags and wore black armbands in protest before their friendly defeat against Nigeria

The gesture is linked to the reported attack on a girls’ school during ongoing conflict with the United States

Nigeria secured a 2-1 win against Iran through goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams

Iran made a powerful statement before their friendly match against Nigeria, holding school bags during the pre-match anthem in a moment that quickly drew global attention.

The gesture came ahead of Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Iran at the Mardan Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, but the result took a back seat to the message the Iranian players chose to deliver.

Nigeria cruised to a 2-1 victory against Iran in their pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, March 27 in Turkey. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

While emotions ran high before kickoff, the match itself belonged largely to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

According to London Standard, Eric Chelle’s men started fast, with Moses Simon opening the scoring within six minutes after a sharp attacking move.

The second goal came early in the second half. Ademola Lookman found space and delivered a precise pass into the path of Akor Adams, who finished calmly to double the lead.

Iran managed to pull one goal back, but Nigeria held firm to secure a 2-1 win.

The victory marked a positive step for the Super Eagles as they continue to rebuild following their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Why Iran players held up school bags

The Iranian players lined up holding pink and purple school bags, some decorated with ribbons, while wearing black armbands during their national anthem.

Iran’s men's national soccer team wore black armbands and held schoolbags as their ‌anthem played ahead of their friendly against Nigeria. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The act was not random. According to Reuters, it was a tribute to victims of a reported attack on a girls’ school in Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

According to Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a vice president of the Iranian football federation, the decision came directly from the players.

He explained that the team wanted to show solidarity with the victims, particularly the schoolchildren affected by the incident.

The school bags symbolised the lives lost and disrupted, turning a routine pre-match moment into a quiet but pointed statement. It also reflected how deeply the situation back home has impacted members of the squad.

Football meets global tensions

The protest from the Iranian players highlights how football often intersects with events far beyond the pitch.

Iran’s participation in the upcoming 2026 World Cup remains uncertain due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, with discussions reportedly ongoing with FIFA over possible arrangements.

The gesture in Turkey also follows recent actions by Iran’s women’s team, who made headlines for their own form of protest during an Asian Cup match.

Together, these moments show a pattern of athletes using their platform to express concern over national and global issues.

For Iran’s players, the message was clear. The match against Nigeria was not just about preparation or results. It was also about standing in solidarity with those affected back home.

Iran coach sends message to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iranian head coach Amir Ghaleonei has sent a message to Nigeria after their friendly match at Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya, Turkiye, on March 27, 2026.

Amir Ghaleonei, applauded the Super Eagles for a great game and described it as a useful preparation game for Team Melli.

Source: Legit.ng