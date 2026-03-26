A Turkish football commentator has launched a defence of Victor Osimhen after the striker’s trip to Nigeria

Osimhen injured his arm during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The Super Eagles forward was spotted in Nigeria less than 24 hours later before returning to Turkey for surgery

A Turkish football commentator has defended Victor Osimhen’s trip to Nigeria despite his hand injury against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Osimhen suffered a hand injury after clashing with Ibrahima Konate. Medics cast the hand immediately, and he was forced off at halftime due to pain.

Victor Osimhen travelled to Nigeria after his injury against Liverpool. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

The striker was spotted in Lagos, Nigeria, hours later and spent the Eid Al-Fitr holiday with friends and family despite carrying a cast arm around town.

His decision sparked reactions from football fans, who questioned his professionalism after he embarked on a personal trip with an injured arm.

The Super Eagles forward returned to Istanbul days later and underwent a successful surgery, conducted by Galatasaray’s club doctor, Dr Yener Ince.

“Victor Osimhen underwent a successful operation today. His recovery will be monitored daily, and our medical team will do everything necessary to ensure his return to the pitch as soon as possible. Updates will be shared with the public by our club throughout the process,” Ince told Galatasaray’s official website.

Ahmet Cakar defends Osimhen

Turkish pundit Ahmet Cakar has hit out at Osimhen’s critics and claimed that the striker’s trip to Nigeria immediately after his injury was not out of bounds.

“His misfortune was breaking his arm. He went to Nigeria to be with his family, then came back and had surgery. Should he just stay home and sleep because his arm is broken?” he told Libero TV.

“As long as he doesn't do anything about his arm, he can still have fun. What harm is there in him having fun at home in Nigeria for 3-4 days? He visited his family, then came back and had surgery.”

Cakar reiterated the widespread report that Osimhen will return to action at the end of April and added that he will maintain his fitness with gym work.

He went further and praised Osimhen as the greatest foreign player to wear the shirt of Galatasaray after he settled seamlessly into the club's culture.

Ahmet Cakar praised Victor Osimhen as the best foreign player in Galatasaray's history. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

“Osimhen is one of the greatest foreign players ever to come to Galatasaray, perhaps even number one, in terms of feeling a sense of belonging and ownership,” he added.

The former Napoli forward is fourth on the list of highest-scoring foreigners in Galatasaray’s history with 56 goals, behind Milan Baros (61) and Gheorghe Hagi (72). His current teammate, Mauro Icardi, is the foreign player with the most goals for the club, with 76.

Galatasaray's update on Osimhen’s injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray issued an update on Victor Osimhen's condition after the striker underwent successful surgery.

The €75 million striker is expected to be out for about six weeks, and he targets the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce in April for a return.

Source: Legit.ng