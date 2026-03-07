Michael Kayode has confirmed his dream is to represent Italy at senior international level

The Brentford defender remains eligible to play for Nigeria due to his Yoruba heritage

Kayode says consistent performances at club level will determine his international future

Michael Kayode has addressed growing speculation surrounding his international future, confirming that his current ambition is to represent Italy at senior level despite being eligible to play for Nigeria.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Brentford FC in the Premier League, was born in Italy to Yoruba parents and has long attracted attention from both football federations.

While Kayode acknowledged pride in his Nigerian heritage, the Brentford defender recently revealed that his immediate dream remains earning a senior call-up for Italy.

His comments come as Italy prepare for crucial qualification fixtures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, increasing the likelihood that the promising full-back could soon receive his first senior international opportunity.

Why Kayode is choosing Italy ahead of Nigeria

Speaking in a recent interview with The Athletic, Kayode made it clear that representing Italy is currently his biggest footballing dream.

Having already featured for Italy’s youth sides, including the U18, U19, and U21 teams, the 21-year-old right-back appears firmly on the radar of the senior national team.

“For every player, it’s a dream to be in the national team, especially now because of the qualifications for the World Cup. I really hope we qualify.”

Kayode’s remarks suggest Italy currently hold the advantage in the race for his international allegiance.

With the Azzurri preparing for a key playoff clash against the Northern Ireland national football team, the Brentford defender could soon find himself closer than ever to a senior call-up.

Still, Kayode acknowledged the strong interest from Nigerian supporters hoping he might one day wear the green and white jersey.

“I’m happy that the Nigerian people are happy for me. The opportunity to play for both is amazing,” he added.

Kayode’s journey to stardom revisited

Kayode’s rise in European football has been steady but impressive.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old defender began his youth career at Juventus FC, where he spent seven years developing in the club’s academy.

After leaving Juventus in 2018, Kayode continued his growth at ACF Fiorentina, where he eventually broke into professional football.

During his time with the club’s youth teams, he helped Fiorentina win both the Primavera Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana youth titles.

His progress quickly caught attention, and he made his Serie A debut in August 2023 during Fiorentina’s 4-1 victory over Genoa CFC.

Kayode later moved to Brentford, initially on loan before completing a permanent transfer, marking a major step forward in his professional career.

Primarily a right-back, Kayode is known for his versatility and can also operate on the left side of defence or in deeper roles. His powerful long throws have also become a notable attacking weapon.

