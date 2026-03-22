Real Madrid host rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu as they aim to stay in touch with Barcelona

Los Blancos will be seeking revenge after losing 5-2 in the first league meeting between the two teams

Anything less than three points could be disastrous for Madrid's La Liga title ambitions, as Barcelona could be seven points clear if they beat Rayo Vallecano in the early kickoff

Real Madrid welcome rivals Atletico on Sunday, March 22, to the Santiago Bernabeu, aiming to stay in touch with Barcelona, who currently hold a four-point lead in La Liga.

Álvaro Arbeloa's men are riding off their quarterfinal qualification in the Champions League after two victories against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe returns from injury to face rivals Atletico, who will be banking on Ademola Lookman to deliver in his first Madrid derby. Photo: Carl Recine/Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Despite having a good run in the Champions League, Real Madrid's La Liga title ambitions faced setbacks earlier in the month with back-to-back league defeats to Osasuna and Getafe.

These losses have solidified Barcelona's grip on the title as Hansi Flick's men can extend their lead on the table to seven points if they beat Rayo Vallecano before Madrid face Atletico.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview

Real Madrid have faced Atletico Madrid on 242 occasions, with Los Blancos winning 124 matches, Atletico winning 60, and 58 games ending as draws, according to Al Jazeera.

However, the last time both teams faced off, Diego Simeone's Atletico thrashed their rivals 5-2 at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Revenge will certainly be on the minds of Real Madrid players when they host their rivals, but they will have to try to secure the maximum points without Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper picked up a muscle injury earlier in the week and will be out for six weeks. But the return of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham from injury comes at a good time for Real Madrid.

The return of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham from injury comes at a good time for Real Madrid as they get ready to face Atletico. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid will be banking on Ademola Lookman to shine in his first Madrid derby after a brilliant start to his career at the club.

Cat predicts Real Madrid vs Atletico result

Ahead of the game, a cat famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the match.

The cat, popular for predicting the outcome of football matches, has tipped Real Madrid to take all three points against their rivals Atletico Madrid.

Watch the video below;

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the cat walked straight to the one having Real Madrid's logo to eat from it.

Although there is a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw', Nimbus the King looked comfortable eating from Real Madrid's bowl.

Mystic cat predicts Arsenal vs Man City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a mystic cat, famous for predicting the outcomes of football matches, has revealed the winner of the 2026 Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal and Manchester City head to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, to face off in the Carabao Cup final as both teams aim to claim the first trophy of the season.

Source: Legit.ng