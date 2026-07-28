At least 20 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group now have market capitalisations above $1 billion as the NGX bull run continues in 2026

The rankings were calculated using the official exchange rate of N1,362.20/$1 and closing share prices recorded on Monday, July 28, 2026

Telecoms, banking, cement, consumer goods, energy, and hospitality firms all feature in the billion-dollar club, with MTN Nigeria topping the list

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

At least 20 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have crossed the $1 billion market capitalisation mark, as a sustained rally in equities continues to lift valuations across multiple sectors in 2026.

The figures are based on closing share prices and the official exchange rate of N1,362.20 to the dollar, both recorded on Monday, July 28, 2026.

20 listed companies now valued at more than $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

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Legit.ng analysis showed that telecommunications, banking, cement, consumer goods, energy, and hospitality companies all feature among the companies that have made it into the billion-dollar club.

MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement Lead the Pack

MTN Nigeria remains the most valuable company on the exchange, with a market capitalisation of N17.85 trillion, equivalent to about $13.10 billion, after its shares closed at N858. Dangote Cement follows with a valuation of N17.15 trillion (about $12.59 billion), with shares closing at N1,034.

BUA Foods ranks third at $11.17 billion (N15.21 trillion), followed by BUA Cement at $8.05 billion (N10.97 trillion).

Indigenous oil producer Aradel Holdings is the largest energy company on the list at $4.87 billion, ahead of HBM Nigeria ($4.13 billion) and First HoldCo ($4.02 billion).

Among the banks, Zenith Bank is valued at $3.82 billion, GTCO at $3.54 billion, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings at $1.90 billion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Access Holdings also feature at $1.49 billion and $1.15 billion, respectively, while Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) is valued at $1.54 billion.

Hospitality, Power, and Consumer Goods Also Feature

Transcorp Hotels is the highest-valued hospitality firm on the list at $1.82 billion, with shares closing at N241.90. Transcorp Power, a separate entity, is valued at $1.34 billion.

In the power sector, Geregu Power has a market capitalisation of approximately $1.51 billion, with shares ending the session at N825.70.

Consumer goods companies also feature strongly. Nigerian Breweries is valued at $1.78 billion, International Breweries at $1.70 billion, and Nestlé Nigeria at $1.64 billion. Palm oil producer Presco rounds out the consumer segment with a valuation of about $1.77 billion, as its shares closed at N2,070.

Below is the full ranking of the 20 NGX-listed companies worth more than $1 billion as of July 27, 2026:

1. MTN Nigeria – $13.10 billion

MTN Nigeria remains the most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange with a market capitalisation of N17.85 trillion, equivalent to about $13.10 billion. The telecom giant's shares closed at N858 on July 28.

2. Dangote Cement – $12.59 billion

Africa's largest cement producer is valued at N17.15 trillion, translating to approximately $12.59 billion. Dangote Cement's shares closed at N1,034.

3. BUA Foods – $11.17 billion

BUA Foods ranks third with a market capitalisation of N15.21 trillion, or about $11.17 billion. The consumer goods company's shares closed at N845.10.

4. BUA Cement – $8.05 billion

BUA Cement has a market capitalisation of N10.97 trillion, equivalent to $8.05 billion. The stock ended trading at N316.

5. Aradel Holdings – $4.87 billion

Indigenous upstream oil company Aradel Holdings is valued at N6.63 trillion, or approximately $4.87 billion, making it the largest oil and gas company on the list.

6. HBM Nigeria – $4.13 billion

HBM Nigeria joins the list with a market capitalisation of N5.63 trillion, equivalent to about $4.13 billion. The stock closed at N365.

7. First HoldCo – $4.02 billion

First HoldCo has grown into one of Nigeria's largest financial institutions by market value, with a market capitalisation of N5.48 trillion, translating to about $4.02 billion. The shares closed at N126.

8. Zenith Bank – $3.82 billion

Zenith Bank remains among the country's most valuable lenders with a market capitalisation of N5.20 trillion, equivalent to $3.82 billion. Its shares closed at N126.90.

9. GTCO – $3.54 billion

GTCO follows closely with a market capitalisation of N4.82 trillion, or about $3.54 billion. The banking group's shares settled at N132.

10. Stanbic IBTC Holdings – $1.90 billion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has a market capitalisation of N2.59 trillion, equivalent to approximately $1.90 billion. Its shares closed at N162.95.

11. Transcorp Hotels – $1.82 billion

Transcorp Hotels is the highest-valued hospitality company on the exchange, with a market capitalisation of N2.48 trillion, or about $1.82 billion. The stock closed at N241.90.

12. Nigerian Breweries – $1.78 billion

Nigerian Breweries is valued at N2.42 trillion, translating to approximately $1.78 billion. Its shares ended the session at N77.30.

13. Presco – $1.77 billion

Palm oil producer Presco has a market capitalisation of N2.41 trillion, equivalent to about $1.77 billion. The shares closed at N2,070.

14. International Breweries – $1.70 billion

International Breweries has attained a market capitalisation of N2.31 trillion, or about $1.70 billion, with its shares closing at N12.35.

15. Nestlé Nigeria – $1.64 billion

Nestlé Nigeria's market value stands at N2.23 trillion, translating to approximately $1.64 billion. The company's shares closed at N2,812.50.

16. Ecobank Transnational Inc. – $1.54 billion

Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) has a market capitalisation of N2.10 trillion, equivalent to $1.54 billion. The pan-African lender's shares ended trading at N88.95.

17. Geregu Power – $1.51 billion

Power generation company Geregu Power is valued at N2.06 trillion, or approximately $1.51 billion. Its shares closed at N825.70.

18. United Bank for Africa – $1.49 billion

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has a market capitalisation of N2.03 trillion, equivalent to about $1.49 billion. The bank's shares closed at N46.60.

Six banks make Nigeria's billion-dollar company club as soaring share prices boost market capitalisations on the NGX. Photo: Bloomberg

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19. Transcorp Power – $1.34 billion

Transcorp Power has a market capitalisation of N1.83 trillion, translating to approximately $1.34 billion. Its shares closed at N219.60.

20. Access Holdings – $1.15 billion

Access Holdings completes the billion-dollar club with a market capitalisation of N1.56 trillion, equivalent to approximately $1.15 billion. The banking group's shares ended trading at N27.

Banking, insurance stocks power NGX to weekly gain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a total turnover of 4.607 billion shares valued at N130.636 billion in 263,439 deals was recorded on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during the week, compared with 4.164 billion shares worth N94.026 billion traded in 248,254 deals in the previous week.

The Financial Services industry, measured by volume, led trading activity, with 3.126 billion shares valued at N47.225 billion exchanged in 94,186 deals.

The sector accounted for 67.84% of total equity turnover volume and 36.15% of total value.

Source: Legit.ng