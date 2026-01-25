Oracle Whiskers, a mysterious cat, has predicted Arsenal to beat Manchester United at the Emirates

Arsenal have won 9 consecutive home games against Manchester United and already defeated them this season

A victory could see the Gunners extend their Premier League lead over Manchester City to seven points

Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 24, in one of the most anticipated Premier League fixtures of the season.

The Gunners are enjoying an impressive campaign, losing only two matches across all competitions and showcasing formidable form both domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal are bidding to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table should they defeat Manchester United. Photo by Carl Recine

Their midweek 3-1 victory over Inter at San Siro further boosted their confidence, virtually securing top spot in the Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, Manchester United enter the clash under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick, who oversaw an impressive 2-0 derby win against Manchester City last weekend.

Although Man United’s season has been inconsistent, Carrick’s side will hope to replicate that performance to challenge Arsenal’s supremacy at the Emirates.

Adding a quirky twist to the Premier League fixture, a mysterious cat, dubbed “Oracle Whiskers,” has made a bold prediction.

Known for correctly forecasting high-profile football results, including Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, the cat has now picked Arsenal to come out on top against Man United.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal victory

The viral footage shows Oracle Whiskers presented with three bowls labelled “Arsenal”, “Manchester United”, and “Draw”.

After a moment of hesitation, the cat confidently chose the Arsenal bowl.

See video here:

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing the prediction and adding an extra layer of excitement to an already high-stakes match.

Historically, Arsenal have enjoyed dominance over Manchester United at the Emirates.

The Gunners have won nine consecutive home matches against the Red Devils across all competitions and are chasing a fifth Premier League double over their historic rivals, as seen on WhoScored.

Man United, meanwhile, have not beaten Arsenal in the league since September 2022 and have been outscored 11-4 in that period.

This record, combined with Arsenal’s current momentum and the cat’s prediction, has sparked a frenzy among supporters, who see the upcoming clash as a crucial opportunity to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Implications of an Arsenal win

A victory for Arsenal on Sunday would not only reinforce their unbeaten run at the Emirates but could also see them stretch their Premier League lead over nearest challengers Manchester City to seven points, per Sports Mole.

Manchester United have failed to win against Arsenal in their last six meetings. Photo by Visionhaus

Such a result would strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side’s title credentials and continue their remarkable campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Manchester United, however, will be eager to upset the odds. Their recent win over Manchester City has proven they can rise to the occasion in big matches, and the Premier League’s unpredictability ensures that nothing is guaranteed.

