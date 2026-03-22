The first domestic title in England is up for grabs on Sunday, March 22, as Arsenal battle Man City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final

Ahead of the game, a mystic cat, famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has revealed the winner of the final

Arsenal are tipped as favourites for the title as they currently have a nine-point lead against Man City in the Premier League, but history leans towards Man City

Arsenal and Manchester City head to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, to face off in the Carabao Cup final as both teams aim to claim the first trophy of the season.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have not lifted the title since April 1993 and have suffered six final losses since then, including the loss to Man City in 2018.

Arteta faces the pressure of ending Arsenal's 33-year wait for the Carabao Cup title, while Guardiola soaks in the pressure of stopping Man City's winless run. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Paul ELLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

If recent form is anything to go by, the Gunners have a good chance to finally end the wait for the Carabao Cup title.

Many believe Arsenal have the upper hand as they currently lead the Premier League table with nine points over Man City, and are still in the hunt for four titles.

Pep Guardiola's City, on the other hand, are also hurting from their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Man City have only won one of their last five matches, and that was in the FA Cup against Newcastle. Back-to-back defeats against Real Madrid, plus draws against West Ham and Nottingham Forest, have put an end to their European dreams and hampered their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal vs Man City: Match preview

Arsenal’s route to the final has been demanding but controlled. They eliminated Port Vale, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea to secure their place at Wembley.

Man City on the other hand, reached the final with wins over Huddersfield, Swansea City, Brentford and Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta has his sights set on the Carabao Cup final and hopes to win the first domestic title in England as Arsenal are still in the hunt for a quadruple this season. Photo: Julian Finney - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's City pedigree in the Carabao Cup is hard to ignore as they have won eight of their nine finals in the competition.

This is also the first time that the two best teams in England in terms of the league table have competed in the Carabao Cup final, according to Sky Sports.

Mystic cat predicts Arsenal vs Man City

Ahead of the game, a cat famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the match.

The cat, popular for predicting the outcome of football matches, has tipped Man City to lift the title.

Watch the video below;

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and the cat walked to the one having Man City's logo to eat from it.

When Arsenal could be crowned EPL champions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that If Arsenal win their next five league matches, they would move beyond Man City’s possible maximum total and secure the Premier League title.

According to projections, that scenario would see Arsenal crowned champions away against West Ham United on May 9 with two games left to play.

Source: Legit.ng