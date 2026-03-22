Arsenal’s trio of Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, and Martin Odegaard could be unavailable for the Carabao Cup final

Manchester City face multiple absences but retain most key players ahead of the final

Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for the first trophy of the season when both teams clash at Wembley

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this Sunday promises to be an intense showdown as Arsenal face Manchester City.

However, both teams are entering the game with significant injury concerns that could impact selection ahead of the first final of the season.

Arsenal could be without Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze when the Gunners face off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, in particular, are monitoring the fitness of key players, including Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, and Martin Odegaard, Football London reports.

Meanwhile, Man City also face absences in defence and midfield, which could influence Mikel Arteta’s and Pep Guardiola’s game plans.

Here’s a closer look at the players who could miss out.

Eze, Timber, and Odegaard a doubt for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arteta confirmed that Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, and Martin Odegaard did not participate in training on Friday, March 20, ahead of the final.

While the trio are not entirely ruled out, their availability remains uncertain.

Eze appears most likely to feature despite tweaking an issue during Arsenal’s Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The England midfielder came off midway through the second half as a precaution, and Arteta has stated that no new injuries were sustained in Germany.

Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain, continues his struggle with a persistent knee injury, having missed six consecutive matches.

The Norwegian has only returned as a substitute once in recent weeks, emphasising his fitness concerns heading into the final.

Jurrien Timber suffered an ankle injury during the 2-0 win over Everton. Though it appears minor, the defender’s inclusion will depend on his Saturday training session and recovery.

The 24-year-old defender has, however, been named in the Netherlands squad for upcoming international fixtures, signaling cautious optimism.

Long-term absentee Mikel Merino remains sidelined, meaning Arteta’s squad depth will be tested against a Man City side that rarely shows weakness.

Manchester City injuries and suspensions

Man City are not without their challenges as defender Josko Gvardiol is definitely out after fracturing his leg earlier this year, leaving a void in Guardiola’s backline, Manchester Evening News reports.

Josko Gvadiol has been ruled out for Manchester City ahead of the Carabao Cup final with an ankle injury. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Max Alleyne has also missed recent matches and is unavailable for selection.

Other players such as John Stones, Rico Lewis, and Savinho have missed games due to injury but were available on the bench in Man City’s midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva received a red card in that UEFA match, but the suspension only applies to European competitions, leaving him available for domestic duty.

Additionally, Marc Guehi is ineligible to play after missing the registration deadline following his winter transfer from Crystal Palace. This rules him out for both the semi-final and the final.

How injuries could shape the final

The fitness concerns of both Arsenal and Man City could dictate tactical adjustments for the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners may need to rely on younger or less experienced players if Timber or Odegaard are unavailable, which could impact defensive stability and creativity in midfield.

Conversely, Man City’s defensive absences could provide Arsenal with opportunities to exploit space, particularly on the flanks where Stones or Lewis would typically provide coverage.

Arteta’s final training session will be critical in assessing whether Eze, Timber, or Odegaard can feature.

Guardiola, on the other hand, will need to decide how to cover for Gvardiol and potentially shuffle his backline to maintain City’s trademark fluidity.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fired back at Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler’s comments after the Gunners won 1-0 at the AMEX Stadium on March 4, 2026.

Title-chasing Arsenal went to Brighton hoping to get a result, and extend their lead over Manchester City and achieve their desire away from home.

Source: Legit.ng