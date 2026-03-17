Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Etihad Stadium later today

The Citizens manager Pep Guardiola has cancelled the training program which could attract a sanction

The Premier League giants fell to the Los Blancos 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 11

Pep Guardiola has reportedly cancelled Manchester City’s training session ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The English champions will host Los Blancos in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium later today, trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Federico Valverde scored a hat-trick.

City will be aiming for a remarkable comeback in front of their home fans to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Pep Guardiola shares reasons for cancelling Tuesday's training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League R16 match against Real Madrid. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola cancels training

According to Manchester Evening News, Guardiola decided to give his players a full day off on Tuesday instead of holding the usual pre-match training session.

The decision comes after City’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium, where Bernardo Silva scored the opener.

The Spanish tactician believes the extra rest will help his players stay fresh and better prepared for the decisive encounter, having already trained on Sunday. Guardiola said:

"We train tomorrow, before the match. In Madrid we arrived late at the hotel, slept, returned to Manchester in the morning, travelled here, there was no training the next day, we went to London and arrived yesterday at 2:30 in the morning.

"So, today we have to recover, there's nothing we can do. The players are going home and we'll train tomorrow", explained the Manchester City coach, adding that it's the second or third time he does it this season," per Game Reactor.

Meanwhile, there could be more trouble for Manchester City as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham could make their returns after long absences due to injury.

Possible UEFA sanction

However, Manchester City could face sanctions from UEFA for cancelling the session.

Omar Marmoush during a Manchester City training session at Manchester City Football Academy on March 10, 2026 in Manchester, England. Photo by: Charlotte Tattersall.

Source: Getty Images

Under Article 78 of UEFA regulations, clubs are required to allow media access to at least 15 minutes of open training ahead of matches, or make alternative arrangements if a session is not held. The article reads:

“If a club does not hold a full training session on the day before the match, alternative arrangements must be made in agreement with Uefa to provide the media with access to a minimum of 15 minutes of the team’s preparation (e.g. stadium walk-around).

“Training sessions on the day before the match may be broadcast live regardless of location, and clubs must provide facilities for such live broadcasts, including cable routes and parking for TV vehicles.”

Rodri reacts to Real Madrid's link rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rodri will be seeking to make a statement when Manchester City hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17.

The 29-year-old failed to give a definite answer when asked about the speculation of joining the 15-time Champions League winner.

Source: Legit.ng