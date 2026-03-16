Reece James has been ruled out of Chelsea vs PSG Champions League clash with a hamstring issue

Chelsea face PSG without their captain as his injury crisis deepens ahead of the summer

James’ latest hamstring injury could affect the Chelsea captain’s World Cup selection

Chelsea captain Reece James will miss Tuesday’s Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain after picking up a hamstring injury during their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Manager Liam Rosenior confirmed the right-back’s absence and warned that the problem could be serious.

Chelsea captain Reece James ⁠will miss Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against ‌Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Andrew Kearns

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old England international, who recently signed a six-year contract extension keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, did not participate in training ahead of the must-win game on Tuesday, March 17.

The timing of James’ latest setback could not be worse for Chelsea.

The Blues need to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit against the reigning European champions, and losing their captain and one of their key leaders leaves a significant void in both defence and attack.

This hamstring problem marks James’ 10th such injury since December 2020, highlighting a recurring issue for the English international.

Despite being largely fit this season and featuring in six of the last seven games, Chelsea will now have to find an alternative solution on the right flank for arguably their most important match of the season.

James’ 2026 World Cup hopes also in jeopardy

James’ injury not only impacts Chelsea’s European ambitions but also puts his international plans under question.

The England defender looked set to be named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions’ final selection deadline on May 30.

However, missing Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures and the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan may affect his preparation and match fitness heading into the tournament in the summer, Flashscore reports.

Rosenior acknowledged James’ importance to the Chelsea squad and confirmed that scans will follow to determine the severity of the injury before the Blues can provide a full update.

Estevao and Colwill give Chelsea boost

Meanwhile, Estevao, who has missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury, participated in Chelsea's training on Monday. Levi Colwill, who is still recovering from ACL surgery, was also present.

Chelsea will aim to overturn a 5-2 deficit when the Blues host PSG at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, March 17. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

After receiving a warning from UEFA for pushing a ball boy during the first-leg loss at the Parc des Princes, winger Pedro Neto was cleared to play.

Due to a groin injury, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and sick right-back Malo Gusto were unable to play.

However, Rosenior maintained that his team still thinks they can cause problems for PSG in spite of the injuries, off-field problems, and overwhelming score.

Chelsea handed one year ban

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Premier League has handed Chelsea a hefty fine and a suspended players registration ban for transfer finance irregularities under Roman Abramovich.

The FA fined Chelsea £10 million, the largest fine issued in the history of the Premier League and gave a suspended one-year ban from registering players.

Source: Legit.ng