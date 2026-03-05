Mikel Arteta has fired back at Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler's comments after Arsenal’s win at AMEX Stadium

Hurzele condemned the Gunners’ style of play, claiming only his side wanted to play football, and others did not

Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute strike was enough to seal a crucial victory for Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fired back at Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler’s comments after the Gunners won 1-0 at the AMEX Stadium on March 4, 2026.

Title-chasing Arsenal went to Brighton hoping to get a result, and extend their lead over Manchester City and achieve their desire away from home.

Fabian Hurzeler slams Arsenal's style of play during win over Brighton. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

England international Bukayo Saka, on his 300th appearance for his boyhood club, scored the only goal in the ninth minute to ensure Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Manchester City dropped points, playing a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium, to favour the Gunners' title ambitions.

Fabian Hurzeler slams Arsenal

Brighton Fabian hit out at Arsenal’s style of play, questioning why any Premier League team would play and want to win in such a manner.

“There was one team who tried to play football today. I ask one question. Did you see [in] a Premier League game, a goalkeeper going down three times? We should focus on our performance, we cannot control these types of things,” he told Beanyman Sports.

“If they win the Premier League, no one will ask how they won it… I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

Hurzeler also accused the referee for failing to ensure the rules and allowing Arsenal make their own rules with their style of play and dark arts.

Arteta fires back at Hurzeler

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fired back at Hurzeler, sarcastically claiming he is surprised at the comments during his post-match conference, but he is used to them, having heard such in previous games.

“What a surprise. You can just go back to the previous games, and you will find a lot of comments. I love my players. That's the highlight. I love my players, we love our players, and I love the way that we compete,” he told Arsenal.com .

Mikel Arteta fires back at Fabian Hurzeler after Arsenal beat Brighton. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

When pressed further on whether Hurzeler's comments were unfair, Arteta refused to answer and simply asked the journalist to ask the next question.

The Gunners are closer to the title than ever as they are seven points ahead of Manchester City on the table after the Citizens dropped points at home.

Arsenal will win the title if they win their remaining matches, even if they lose their top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City at the Etihad next month.

