Arsenal opened a nine-point gap over Manchester City in the Premier League after a 2-0 win against Everton

Teenage star Max Dowman inspired the late victory for Mikel Arteta’s men with a goal and an assist

The Gunners could potentially clinch the Premier League title in early May if results go their way

Arsenal have taken a huge step toward winning the Premier League title after opening a nine-point lead over Manchester City.

The Gunners secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Everton in a hard-fought encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 14, with teenage sensation Max Dowman emerging as the hero late in the match.

Arsenal are on the verge of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 after going nine points clear of Manchester City. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Dowman came off the bench to help unlock a stubborn Everton defence, creating one goal before scoring another to seal all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The result, combined with Manchester City’s frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United, has strengthened Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race and raised questions about when the North London club could mathematically be crowned champions.

Dowman inspires Arsenal to important win

Arsenal’s clash with Everton proved to be more difficult than expected, as the visitors defended stubbornly and threatened on the counterattack.

Everton winger Dwight McNeil came close to breaking the deadlock during the first half, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya produced an excellent save.

16-year-old Max Dowman was voted Man of the Match after helping Arsenal defeat Everton with a goal and an assist. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Defender Riccardo Calafiori also made a crucial block to keep the scores level during a tense period for the hosts.

With time running out, Arteta turned to young forward Max Dowman, and the teenager made an immediate impact.

Dowman’s energy and creativity helped the Gunners finally break Everton’s resistance as he set up the opening goal for Gyokeres before adding a second himself to ensure the North London side secured a vital victory.

The win marked Arsenal’s fourth consecutive league victory since their unexpected slip against Wolves, showing that Arteta’s team has regained momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Manchester City’s slip gives Arsenal control

While Arsenal were celebrating their victory, their title hopes received an additional boost later in the day when Manchester City dropped points.

Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United, a result that allowed the Gunners to extend their lead at the top of the table.

With 70 points from 31 matches, Arsenal now sit comfortably ahead of City, who have 61 points after playing 30 games, as seen on BBC Sport.

Although Man City still have one game in hand, the gap means Arsenal now firmly control their own destiny in the title race.

If they maintain their current form, the Gunners could finally secure their first Premier League crown since 2004.

When can Arsenal be crowned EPL champions?

Mathematically, Man City can still reach a maximum of 85 points if they win all their remaining matches this season.

For Arsenal, this means they need to reach at least 86 points to guarantee the title regardless of other results. Currently on 70 points, the Gunners are just 15 points away from that mark.

If Arsenal win their next five league matches, they would move beyond Man City’s possible maximum total and secure the title.

According to projections from Tuko, that scenario would see Arsenal crowned champions away against West Ham United on May 9 with two games left to play.

Before then, Arteta’s side will face several crucial fixtures, including matches against Bournemouth, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Fulham.

Their final games of the season will come against Burnley and Crystal Palace, but Arsenal fans will hope the title race is already decided by then.

Note: The scenario remains hypothetical and depends on both Arsenal and Man City winning their remaining games.

Why Dowman is banned from dressing room

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dowman, despite his heroics, is still not a full member of the Arsenal’s first team and is heavily restricted around the team outside the pitch.

The teenager is not allowed into the team’s changing room yet as the Premier League prohibits U18 stars from changing with senior players.

Source: Legit.ng