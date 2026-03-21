Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has explained what transpired between himself and Kelechi Iheanacho in 2017

The Galatasaray forward made his debut for the Nigerian senior national team against South Africa in Uyo

The 27-year-old is currently Super Eagles' second all-time top scorer behind legendary Rashidi Yekini

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has recalled an incident that nearly overshadowed his Super Eagles debut in 2017.

The Galatasaray forward was part of Nigeria’s triumphant squad at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he scored 10 goals in seven matches.

He finished as the tournament’s top scorer, winning the Golden Boot and the Silver Ball for his outstanding performances.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr invites Victor Osimhen to the senior national team in June 2017. Photo by: Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Two years later, the former Napoli striker earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr.

Osimhen made his debut against South Africa national team in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, per Transfermarkt.

Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau secured victory for Bafana Bafana, ending their 25-year winless run against Nigeria, while Rohr became the first Nigerian coach to lose a competitive game to the Southern African side, per ESPN.

Iheanacho’s intervention

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen said Kelechi Iheanacho saved him from embarrassment during his first call-up.

In a viral video on X, the striker explained that he approached Iheanacho upon arrival in Uyo and offered to carry his boots. However, when he went to his room, Iheanacho’s roommate turned him away.

Osimhen added that Iheanacho later reacted angrily after hearing what happened, scolding his teammate for how he treated him despite his status in the squad.

Watch the video:

"When I first joined the Super Eagles in 2017, I remember meeting Kelechi Iheanacho and telling him I wanted to carry his boots at the hotel in Uyo.

"Instead of waiting to follow him to his room, I went ahead after getting his room number. When I got there, his roommate opened the door and turned me away.

"He was a big player at the time, so when Iheanacho arrived and heard what happened, he got angry and scolded his teammate."

Osimhen, alongside Mikel Agu, Alhassan Ibrahim, and Henry Onyekuru were initiated into the Super Eagles by former captain Ogenyi Onazi on June 6, 2017.

Fans are divided on Osimhen's revelation

Fans have shared their opinions on Victor Osimhen's comment about a former Super Eagles star who prevented him from accessing Kelechi Iheanacho's boots. Read them below:

@Xtopherewesi said:

"Even for Super Eagles, levels dey! Imagine bouncing your teammate you are meant to play with."

@Hoyedortoon wrote:

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen shares his experience with Kelechi Iheanacho on his debut for the Nigeria senior national team. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

These things actually exist amongst African players who should show great communal character. These are things senior white players do to youngsters who come newly into teams. Events like, you can not touch their things or boots, you can not train where they train on the side of the pitch like Kalou shared about Ballack did to him

@DerSchickMann added:

"I'm sure it was that match we lost against SA, 2017.

"I don't want to believe it was Iwobi, cuz they were roomies around that time."

Osimhen is closing in on Yekini's record

Legit.ng previously reported that a rampaging Victor Osimhen increased his goals tally in the national team colours as he inches closer to the record set by Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria defeated the Benin Republic 4-0 in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng