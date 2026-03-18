Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has named six Liverpool players who could decide their UEFA Champions League tie

Liverpool will host Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of the Round of 16 after the first leg in Istanbul ended 1-0

The English champions must win by at least two goals to progress and avoid losing for the third to Galatasaray this season

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has named six players who are crucial for Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Liverpool will host Galatasaray at Anfield after Victor Osimhen assisted Mario Lemina for the only goal which decided the first match at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Okan Buruk speaks to the press ahead of Liverpool vs Galatasaray. Photo by Racid Necati Aslim.

Source: Getty Images

The match at Anfield will be the third time both teams will face each other this season. The Turkish champions also won the first match in the group stage thanks to Osimhen's penalty.

The Turkish champions arrived in England last night after holding their final training at the Florya Oktay Metin facilities before flying to Liverpool.

Head coach Okan Buruk, who will return to the dugout after missing the weekend's 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir due to suspension, spoke to the press afterwards.

Galatasaray stars must exercise caution to avoid getting suspended for the next round if they progress. Victor Osimhen, Abdekerim Bardakçı and others are on a yellow card.

Buruk names key players for Liverpool

Buruk, speaking from the press room at Anfield, singles out some Liverpool players as key to the Reds’ games as they prepare to face off in a crucial match.

“Mac Allister, Gravenberch, and Szoboszlai in midfield, and Gakpo and Salah on the wings, where will Wirtz play? To play all four players, they're playing Szoboszlai at right back. They might be considering this for an offensive game,” he told GS TV.

He further singled out Dominik Szoboszlai for praise as the Hungarian midfielder has been Liverpool’s best player this season.

“Szoboszlai is a truly important player. He's a player who puts his heart and soul into the game. He's a player who tries to energize his team, and is effective with his individual skills. Goals from free kicks, set pieces…,” he added.

Okan Buruk identifies Liverpool's key players ahead of UCL clash. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

“He has a different profile when playing right back. When playing further forward, he's a very dangerous player. Sometimes, even if you know what these types of players will do, they can still be effective.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former RB Leipzig star has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 41 matches in all competitions this season. Four goals and four assists have come in nine Champions League games.

Buruk sends strong message to Galatasaray stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk sent a strong message to Galatasaray players ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The manager warned his players that only progress to the next round will justify their efforts so far and losing should not be celebrated.

Source: Legit.ng