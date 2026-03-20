Canada have called up three Nigeria-eligible players for their March friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia

Owen Goodman, Aribim Pepple, and Tani Oluwaseyi are all now part of Jesse Marsch’s plans

The development represents another recruitment setback for Nigeria amid growing competition for dual-national players

Nigeria’s hopes of securing the international futures of several dual-national players have taken another hit after Canada named three Nigeria-eligible stars in their squad for upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies.

The Canadian men’s national team will face Iceland and Tunisia in Toronto during the March international window as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada has selected three players of Nigerian descent in their squad for their pre-World Cup friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Canada Soccer, head coach Jesse Marsch has included goalkeeper Owen Goodman, forward Aribim Pepple, and striker Tani Oluwaseyi in his squad, three players who all have Nigerian heritage and were once on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Their inclusion signals Canada’s growing success in attracting dual-national players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada move quickly to Nigerian players

Canada’s strategy under Marsch has increasingly focused on identifying and integrating players with multiple international options.

The call-up of Goodman, Pepple, and Oluwaseyi highlights that approach after they beat the Super Eagles to the three players on Nigeria’s radar.

Goodman, currently on loan at Crystal Palace, had previously been invited to Nigeria’s Flying Eagles training camp in 2023 but opted not to attend.

The goalkeeper has since leaned toward representing Canada and was previously included in their squad for friendlies, although he is yet to make his senior debut.

Owen Goodman, Aribim Pepple and Tani Oluwaseyi have earned call-ups to the Canadian national team. Photo by Alex Livesey/DeFodi Images/Dan Istitene

Source: Getty Images

Pepple, who plays for Plymouth Argyle, has been rewarded for his impressive form, having scored 14 goals this season.

The striker was once part of Nigeria’s youth setup, receiving an invitation to the Golden Eaglets camp ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Pepple’s development has now earned him a senior opportunity with Canada, placing his international future firmly in focus.

Oluwaseyi already out of Nigeria’s reach

Unlike Goodman and Pepple, who still have decisions to make regarding their long-term international futures, Tani Oluwaseyi is already fully committed to Canada, Sportsnet reports.

The Abuja-born striker has been cap-tied after representing Canada at the 2024 Copa America, effectively ending any possibility of a switch to Nigeria.

Tani’s continued inclusion in the squad reinforces his importance to Marsch’s plans as Canada builds toward the World Cup.

Meanwhile, another Nigeria-linked player, Promise David, was not included in the squad due to injury, having recently undergone surgery.

His absence does little to change the broader narrative of Nigeria losing ground in the race for dual-national players.

Growing concern for Nigeria

The development raises fresh concerns for the Super Eagles, who have increasingly faced competition from other countries in securing dual-national players.

With European and North American teams acting quickly to integrate such players into their systems, Nigeria risks missing out on key prospects.

Should Goodman or Pepple feature in competitive fixtures for Canada in the future, they could become cap-tied, further reducing Nigeria’s options.

Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Karim Adeyemi are some of the players Nigeria has lost to other countries in the past.

Nigeria releases squad for international friendlies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced Nigeria's 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Jordan and Iran.

The three-time AFCON champions will participate in a four-nation tournament at the same time as the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng