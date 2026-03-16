Noah Ajayi has chosen to represent Germany’s Under-19 team despite being eligible to play for Nigeria

The Manchester United youngster received his first international call-up for the 2027 U-19 European Championship qualifiers

Ajayi has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Manchester United’s youth teams this season

Manchester United forward Noah Ajayi has made an important international decision early in his career after opting to represent the Germany Under-19 team ahead of Nigeria.

The 17-year-old attacker, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles or Flying Eagles through his Nigerian father, has received his first call-up to Germany’s youth setup for the upcoming qualifiers for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Manchester United forward Noah Ajayi, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, has opted to represent Germany at youth level. Photo by Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Germany’s U-19 coach Hanno Balitsch included Ajayi in a 21-man squad set to compete in the qualification tournament later this month, placing the promising forward on a new international path for now.

Germany move quickly to secure Ajayi

Germany have moved decisively to secure the services of the talented teenager Ajayi after handing him a maiden call-up for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2027 U-19 European Championship, Centre Devils reports.

Ajayi will join the German youth squad for crucial matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 25, Israel on March 28, and the tournament hosts Austria on March 31.

Noah Ajayi would be provisionally cap-tied to Germany and would need to apply for a change of association to represent Nigeria in the future. Photo by Poppy Townson

Source: Getty Images

If the Manchester forward features in any of these fixtures, he will become provisionally cap-tied to Germany under FIFA rules.

While this does not permanently close the door on representing Nigeria in the future, Ajayi would need to formally apply for a change of international association should he decide to switch allegiance later in his career.

Ajayi is a rising star at Manchester United

Ajayi has been steadily building a reputation as one of the promising young attackers within Manchester United’s academy system.

The Hamburg-born forward signed a scholarship deal with the Premier League giants in the summer of 2025 and became eligible to sign a professional contract after turning 17 in November that same year.

Despite still being a schoolboy at the time, Ajayi made competitive appearances for both Man United’s U-18 and U-21 teams during the previous season, highlighting how highly he is rated within the club.

This season, as seen on Transfermarkt, the Germany-born youngster has continued his impressive development, scoring six goals in 14 appearances across competitions including the U18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup.

Ajayi following familiar path for German-Nigerian players

Ajayi’s decision to represent Germany at youth level places him among a growing list of players with Nigerian roots who have chosen the European nation early in their careers.

Notable examples include Karim Adeyemi, who represents Germany at the senior level, and Felix Agu, who represented Germany at the youth level before switching to Nigeria.

Others such as Kevin Akpoguma also followed a similar route, initially playing for Germany’s youth teams before eventually committing their international future to Nigeria.

However, given the precedent set by several players before Ajayi, the possibility of representing Nigeria in the future remains open should he decide to embrace his heritage later in his career.

Karim Adeyemi explains why he dumped Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi has explained his reasons for choosing to represent Germany over Nigeria at the international level.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi was eligible to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but decided to pledge his allegiance to Germany.

Source: Legit.ng