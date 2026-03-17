Newcastle United forward William Osula has been named in Denmark’s squad for the World Cup playoffs

Former Bournemouth star Philip Billing was also named in Denmark’s 25-man squad

Billings is already cap-tied to Denmark, but Osula was on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria has been dealt another setback in their efforts to secure dual-national talents after Denmark included two Nigeria-eligible players in their latest squad.

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer named a 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup playoffs, with William Osula and Philip Billing, both with Nigerian roots, making the list.

William Osula of Newcastle United is among the seven forwards selected in the Denmark 25-man squad for the World Cup playoffs. Photo by George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Their inclusion highlights the ongoing challenge facing Nigeria in convincing players with dual nationality to commit to the Super Eagles, especially as European nations move quickly to secure their futures.

Nigeria lose Osula to Denmark

One of the biggest talking points from Denmark’s squad announcement is the inclusion of Newcastle United forward William Osula, One Football reports.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his recent form, including a match-winning goal against Manchester United earlier this month.

Osula’s performances have seen the Newcastle forward recalled to the Danish national team, where he now has the opportunity to make his senior debut.

For Nigeria, this development is worrying because a single competitive appearance for Denmark in their upcoming clash against North Macedonia would effectively tie Osula to the European nation, ending any hopes of him representing the Super Eagles in the future.

Although the 22-year-old forward was previously an unused substitute in earlier qualifiers, this latest call-up suggests Denmark are now ready to integrate him into the senior squad.

Billing already out of reach for Nigeria

While Osula’s situation remains unresolved, Philip Billing is no longer an option for Nigeria.

The midfielder, who now plays for FC Midtjylland, had previously been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation during the tenure of former coach Gernot Rohr.

Joining William Osula in the Denmark squad is FC Midtjylland midfielder Philip Billing, who had previously attracted interest from the Nigeria Football Federation. Photo by TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Billing went on to represent Denmark in a competitive game against Austria in the UEFA Nations League back in 2022, permanently committing his international future to the Scandinavian side.

His inclusion in the latest squad serves as a reminder of how Nigeria have previously missed out on players who could have strengthened the team’s midfield options.

Denmark ready for World Cup playoffs

Denmark are preparing for a decisive run of matches in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Flashscore, Riemer’s side will face North Macedonia in a playoff semi-final at Parken Stadium on March 26.

A victory would see the Scandinavian side progress to a final showdown against either the Czech Republic or the Republic of Ireland.

The Danish national team has regularly qualified for FIFA World Cup finals and made their sixth and most recent appearance at Qatar 2022.

Man United star snubs Nigeria for Germany

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United forward Noah Ajayi has made an important international decision early in his career after opting to represent the Germany Under-19 team ahead of Nigeria.

The 17-year-old attacker, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles or Flying Eagles through his Nigerian father, has received his first call-up to Germany’s youth setup for the upcoming qualifiers for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Source: Legit.ng