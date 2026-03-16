A former Nigerian football player has died, a day after the passing away of 1980 AFCON winner Henry Nwosu

Nigeria has lost three icons within the space of three days, from players to the first indigenous coach, Festus Onigbinde

Fans have flooded social media with their condolence messages to pay their last tribute to the former Green Eagles star

A former Nigerian international has passed away, just a day after the death of Green Eagles legend Henry Nwosu, on Sunday, March 15.

The defender’s death also comes eight days after the passing of his former national team coach Festus Onigbinde on March 9.

Lawrence Orairo, another ex-international, slumps on the football pitch during training. Photo by: Peter Robinson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of Orairo’s death

Former Flying Eagles star Lawrence Orairo reportedly slumped while training with his All Stars colleagues in Lagos.

Orairo was confirmed dead at a hospital in Apapa shortly after he collapsed on the pitch.

The ex-international once played alongside former national team captain Stephen Keshi, as well as Henry Nwosu and Franklin Howard, who is currently ill.

Orairo rose to prominence with New Nigerian Bank FC in the Nigeria Premier League during the 1980s and early 1990s.

The ex-international once blamed the Nigeria Football Federation for the poor performance of the national team, blaming it on the interference of players during the invitation, according to Sports Unlimited.

@AgbobuJosephine said:

"Two already within days. I remember Nwosu, who passed on a few days ago. Now this one. May their souls rest in peace."

@Brezzybone1 wrote:

"What a lost, our legends are leaving us heartbroken, may their souls rest in perfect peace."

@umoren1996 added:

"Two Nigerian football legends gone in days—if the system can’t protect athletes, what hope do the rest of us have?"

@OlakunleAsu10 said:

"Sometimes,before engaging in any exercise,you must check your ECG."

Former Nigeria international, Lawrence Orairo dies a day after Henry Nwosu. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@AyeloFayowole wrote:

"The news is truly sad and shocking. Losing a former Green Eagles defender like Lawrence Orairo is a painful blow to Nigerian football, especially coming so soon after the passing of respected figures like Ayo Ade Makoju Onigbinde and Henry Nwosu.

"Those are legends that sacrifices and contributions to the growth of football in Nigeria. They carried the nation’s pride on the field and inspired many young players across generations."

Meanwhile, Super Eagles legend, Henry Nwosu, has passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 14, after battling a prolonged illness in Lagos State.

Nwosu was the youngest player at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria's football team lifted the trophy in front of their home fans.

The former ACB Lagos player later served as assistant coach when the U23 Nigerian team won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, per Wikipedia.

Former Super Eagles coach is dead

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles defender and head coach Christian Chukwu has sadly passed away this morning at 74 throwing the Nigerian football family into mourning.

Chukwu spent his 9-year playing career at Enugu Rangers from 1972 to 1981 and spent seven years out of those playing for the Nigerian national team.

Source: Legit.ng