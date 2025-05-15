Nigeria's Flying Eagles have lost 1-0 to South Africa in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal

Goalkeeper error from Ajia Soliu Yakub led to South Africa’s winning goal in the 66th minute of the game

Flying Eagles’ dream of an eighth AFCON title ends in heartbreak

Nigeria’s hopes of claiming an eighth U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title have been dashed after the Flying Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The defeat, sealed by a second-half blunder from substitute goalkeeper Ajia Soliu Yakub, sees Nigeria exit the tournament in dramatic and disappointing fashion.

The Flying Eagles have been knocked out of the 2025 U-20 AFCON after losing 1-0 to South Africa in the semifinal.

Source: Twitter

In a tense semifinal clash filled with end-to-end action, it was one moment of indecision that made all the difference, that cost Aliyu Zubairu's team a spot in the final.

The game remained goalless until the 66th minute, when South Africa's Tylon Christopher Smith capitalised on a costly error from Nigeria’s substitute goalkeeper.

Ajia Soliu Yakub, who had come on for injured first-choice goalkeeper Harcourt, completely misjudged a cross into the box.

Caught in no man’s land, Yakub left his goal exposed, allowing Smith to head home the only goal of the match.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Flying Eagles, who were considered pre-match favourites to reach the final.

Late fight not enough for Flying Eagles

Despite going behind, Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team showed fighting spirit in the final minutes.

Nigeria mounted a wave of attacks, looking for a way back into the game.

Midfielders and attackers pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but South Africa’s resolute defending and impressive goalkeeping shut the door.

South Africa's Tylon Christopher Smith wheels away in celebration after scoring against the Flying Eagles.

Source: Twitter

Several chances came and went, but all efforts were either off-target or well-saved. Ultimately, the Flying Eagles were unable to break down the South African backline.

End of the road for Nigeria's title hopes

The defeat means Nigeria will not be adding to their record seven U-20 AFCON titles.

The Flying Eagles were chasing history but must now reflect on what went wrong, especially the defensive lapses and missed opportunities that defined their semifinal performance.

Coach Aliyu will now focus on regrouping the squad ahead of the U-20 FIFA World Cup after sealing their spot in Chile with the quarterfinal win versus Senegal.

For South Africa, it’s celebration time as they march into the final with a chance to claim continental glory.

Nigeria star boasts of winning AFCON

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Flying Eagles midfielder Alabi Sulaiman shared his excitement about helping the team qualify for the World Cup and expressed belief that Nigeria could go all the way and win the tournament.

Sulaiman shared his thoughts after the team defeated Senegal to book their spot in the semifinals, where they will face an equally impressive South African team.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles is the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having won seven titles in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015.

They have also finished as runners-up twice, underlining their long-standing dominance at the youth level in African football.

